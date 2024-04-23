UPS profit falls on high labor costs, weak small-package demand

FILE PHOTO: United Parcel Service's (UPS) newly launched electric delivery truck is seen in Compton·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
1
In this article:

(Reuters) -United Parcel Service reported a decline in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as margins came under pressure from subdued demand for small-package delivery and higher costs tied to a new labor contract with the Teamsters union.

Delivery companies such as UPS and FedEx have seen demand normalize following a boom during the pandemic, when home-bound consumers were forced to shop online.

UPS reported a 3.2% decline in average daily volumes in its domestic segment and a 5.8% drop in its international segment.

A new labor contract with the Teamsters union is also squeezing the Atlanta-based company's profit.

UPS is absorbing 46% of the wage and benefit costs of the new five-year contract in 2024, and has said it does not expect business conditions to improve until the second half of the year.

The company reported an adjusted operating margin of 8%. In January, UPS said it expects its first-quarter profit margin to be the lowest in 2024.

The world's biggest package delivery firm by market capitalization posted an adjusted profit of $1.43 per share for the quarter, compared with $2.20 per share a year ago.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify's monthly user numbers miss estimates on lower promotions

    Spotify on Tuesday reported quarterly monthly active users (MAU) of 615 million, missing its own estimates, as the Swedish music streaming company spent less on marketing activities to draw in more listeners. First-quarter MAUs rose 19%, but missed Spotify's own guidance and a median of analysts' forecasts of 618 million. Premium subscribers, who account for most of the company's revenue, rose by 14% to 239 million, in line with estimates, according to IBES data from LSEG.

  • Amazon launches low-cost grocery delivery subscription plan in US

    The subscription plan would allow Amazon's Prime members to get unlimited grocery delivery at $9.99 per month on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and other local grocery and specialty retailers on the platform, including Save Mart, Bartell Drugs, Rite Aid and Pet Food Express. The service will be available in over 3,500 cities and towns across the country.

  • PepsiCo's first-quarter results beat estimates as international demand drives growth

    Consumers have shelled out money for PepsiCo's Lays chips and 7UP products across the company's international markets, including Europe, Asia Pacific and China, helping offset a slowdown witnessed in its major market United States. PepsiCo's international business accounted for about 40% of its total fiscal 2023 revenue, while its North America beverage unit, Frito Lay and Quaker Foods account for the remaining. Several rounds of price hikes in the U.S. have led consumers in the region to push back on PepsiCo's products as longer periods of inflation make customers cautious about spending.

  • Futures inch higher in run-up to corporate earnings

    Most megacap growth stocks, including Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Tesla, edged up between 0.4% and 1.1% in premarket trading. The tech majors are scheduled to report their quarterly numbers this week, with Tesla kicking off the cycle after markets close.

  • Apple's Q1 smartphone shipments in China tumble 19%, data shows

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Apple's smartphone shipments in China tumbled 19% in the first quarter of the year, the worst performance since 2020, as its dominance in the high-end segment came under pressure from Huawei's [HWT.UL] new product launches, market data showed. Apple's share in the world's biggest smartphone market fell to 15.7% in the first quarter from 19.7% a year earlier. Apple lost its crown as the biggest smartphone seller in China to rival Vivo, sliding to third place in the quarter, followed by Huawei whose market share jumped to 15.5% from 9.3% a year earlier.

  • California McDonald's Franchise Owner Says, 'The Focus Is On Survival' With 'Unprecedented' $20 Per Hour Minimum Wage Forcing Higher Prices

    In response to California's new $20 minimum wage law, fast food franchises are being forced to rethink their business strategies to stay afloat. Scott Rodrick, who owns 18 McDonald's franchises in the state, is considering measures to manage the increased labor costs without resorting to layoffs, which he sees as a last resort. Don't Miss: 82% of Americans aren’t using this government secured 5% passive income stream, are you one of them? The average American couple has saved this much money for

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Help FTX Investors Go After Celeb Promoters

    Sam Bankman-Fried has inked a settlement agreement with a group of FTX customers who have agreed to drop their class action lawsuit against him in exchange for his help going after celebrity promoters of the collapsed exchange.

  • Trump called this visa 'very bad' for Americans. Truth Social applied for one

    The social media company founded by former President Donald Trump applied for a business visa program that he sought to restrict during his administration and which many of his allies want him to curtail in a potential second term. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, filed an application in June 2022 for an H-1B visa for a worker at a $65,000 annual salary, the lowest wage category allowed under the program. Federal immigration data shows the company was approved for a visa a few months later.

  • Vietnam's FPT to invest $200 million in AI factory using Nvidia chips

    Vietnam's top tech firm FPT plans to build a $200 million artificial intelligence (AI) factory using Nvidia's graphics chips and software, the two firms said on Tuesday. FPT plans to use Nvidia's support to boost AI research in Vietnam with the aim of developing AI applications and solutions at the planned data centre factory, including for generative AI and autonomous driving, the firms said in a joint statement.

  • Millennials Think They'll Retire At 51 With $500,000 Or Less Saved, But Gen Z Is Far More Realistic And Plans To Work Until 70

    Forget the traditional picture of retirement filled with rocking chairs. A recent YouGov survey reveals a fresh perspective on retirement for Gen Z and millennials, highlighting some intriguing trends and contrasting viewpoints. Don't Miss: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare? Can you guess how many Americans successfully retire with $1,000,000 saved? The percentage may shock you. The survey dives into their desired retirement age. Both gener