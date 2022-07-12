U.S. markets closed

UPS To Release Second-Quarter 2022 Results On Tuesday, July 26, 2022

·1 min read
ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2022 second-quarter results on July 26, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

To listen, visit https://www.investors.ups.com and click on “Webcast.” The webcast audio will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.

CONTACT: UPS Public Relations 404-828-7123 pr@ups.com


