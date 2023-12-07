UPS Teamsters in Louisville may strike on Monday, citing unfair labor practices. What to know

UPS workers in Louisville may soon go on strike over unfair labor practices they say led to layoffs Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said.

Teamsters claim UPS is denying collective bargaining rights to members in Louisville at its Centennial Hub facility at 8100 Air Commerce Drive. The union said it is giving UPS "until Monday to rectify this situation."

At the Centennial Hub location, 35 specialist and administrative workers voted to unionize with Teamsters Local 89, which represents roughly 10,000 UPS workers, including the workers at UPS Worldport, the shipping and logistics company's global air hub and UPS Airlines headquarters.

"They voted overwhelmingly to join 340,000 UPS Teamsters nationwide who just finalized the most historic union contract this summer in the history of the company. Today, despite the ruling of an independent arbitrator, UPS shamefully laid off these workers, falsely claiming their labor should be performed by management," a statement from Teamsters read.

Avral Thompson, president of Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville, said the local union barn has been working to organize jobs within UPS that had previously been non-union. Thompson told the Courier Journal that after an arbitration process, it was determined the non-union workers were not managers and qualified to be in a union.

The Teamsters started the election process for these workers who were seeking union membership in early November. Thompson said the types of workers Local 89 successfully saw vote to join the union are positions that exist within UPS all across the country. While an exact count of workers nationwide who could be impacted in the future by this decision was not immediately available, Thompson said Louisville is setting a precedent for what could occur across the country and what UPS can do to unionized workers.

UPS workers rallied in front of the UPS Centennial Hub ahead of a potential strike on August 1st. July 18, 2023

Jim Mayer, a spokesperson for UPS told the Courier Journal, "We regularly align our staffing with the needs of our business. A very small number of employees are being laid off at our Louisville Centennial Hub. We appreciate the service of the employees who have been impacted."

Thompson said Local 89 has already filed charges against UPS with the National Labor Relations Board and will be filing more as a result of the layoffs earlier Thursday.

At Centennial Hub, Teamsters Local 89 has 2,000 members.

Teamsters in Northern Kentucky are currently on strike claiming unfair labor practices against DHL, a logistics and shipping company based out of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

“There are more than 1,100 Teamsters currently engaged in an unfair labor practice strike against DHL in Louisville. Unfortunately, United Parcel Service recklessly thinks this is the best time to engage in similar practices to disrespect and abuse our members in the same state," a statement from Teamsters read.

Earlier this year, Teamsters and UPS were engrossed in intense contract negotiations bargaining for a new labor contract to represent some 340,000 workers nationwide. After months of negotiations, strike threats, and walking out of talks, the two sides avoided a strike, which at one point seemed "inevitable," and reached a tentative agreement on July 25.

UPS workers were at rally at 9:15 a.m. at UPS Worldport ahead of a potential strike on August 1st. July 18, 2023

The Teamsters would go on to ratify the contract, which granted higher wages along with some 60 other changes and improvements and prevented what would have been the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history.

Now, only four months into the new contract, UPS is once again facing a strike threat.

"We've been working on this all day and have tried to handle it peacefully ... but now the company is on notice," Thompson said Thursday evening.

Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @oliviamevans_.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UPS Teamsters in Louisville may strike over unfair labor practices