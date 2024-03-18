UPS Teamsters unionize new group of workers in Louisville

UPS workers at Louisville Centennial Hub "unanimously ratified an addendum agreement" Sunday that would bring administrative and specialist workers under the Teamsters National Master Agreement, according to a Teamsters news release.

Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman, of Louisville, and General President Sean O’Brien are working to expand the agreement nationwide to organize roughly 5,000 more UPS workers in similar roles at different facilities.

Fred Zuckerman, General Secretary-Treasurer, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, spoke during a rally in front of the UPS Centennial Hub ahead of a potential strike on August 1st. July 18, 2023

“Local 89 is incredibly proud of the work of the UPS admins and specialists at LCH, who committed to changing their lives for the better and have organized with the Teamsters to improve the lives of their co-workers as well,” said Avral Thompson, president of Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville.

According to Teamsters, the new addendum applies the general wage increases to specialist and administrative workers, brings them under the union health coverage, and provides pension plans.

What led to this?

The move comes after a round of December layoffs of administrative and specialist employees at the UPS facility at 8100 Air Commerce Drive led Teamsters — the union representing roughly 340,000 UPS workers nationwide — to threaten a strike if the workers were not reinstated.

Leaders from Teamsters Local 89, the union representing the Louisville area UPS employees, said roughly 35 workers were laid off after they voted to unionize. Thompson previously told The Courier Journal the chapter had been actively working to unionize the roles, which had previously been nonunion. After receiving enough votes from the workers to join the union, UPS believed the workers were not union eligible, but an arbitration process determined they met the necessary qualifications.

At the time of the dispute of the layoffs, UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer told The Courier Journal that the company "regularly align our staffing with the needs of our business" and the company "respects our employees’ rights to organize."

Just one day after the union threatened to strike over the loss of the newly voted in members jobs in Louisville, the shipping giant reinstated the workers, preventing a strike.

UPS workers rallied in front of the UPS Centennial Hub ahead of a potential strike on August 1st. July 18, 2023

Last summer, Teamsters and UPS were engrossed in intense bargaining for a new labor contract to represent some 340,000 workers nationwide. After months of negotiations, strike threats and walking out of talks, the two sides avoided a strike — which at one point seemed "inevitable" — reaching a tentative agreement on July 25. The contract, which provided wage increases, air conditioning in new vehicles and more company holidays, was ratified in August.

“The Teamsters’ victory at UPS last summer wasn’t exclusive to protecting the rights and benefits of existing rank-and-file members. It was an investment in the long-term success of this great union ... it was a commitment to ensure all workers at UPS can flourish in good-paying union jobs at a strong American employer for generations to come,” O’Brien said in a news release. “Local 89 is leading the way to help the Teamsters organize thousands of more workers under the powerful UPS Teamsters National Master Agreement.”

