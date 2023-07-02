Is UPS, USPS, FedEx delivering on July 4th? Are banks, post offices open? What to know

If you need to make a run to the bank, or are waiting for a special package to arrive, you might have to wait until Wednesday.

The Fourth of July – which is usually marked by fireworks, parades, family get-togethers, traveling and cook-outs – commemorates the Founding Fathers' declaration of independence in 1776. It became a federal holiday in 1870.

A number of grocery stores, restaurants and retail stores will be running on reduced hours or closed Tuesday. But what about banks and post offices?

Here's what you need to know about holiday hours and availability for shipping services and banks on Independence Day.

Is UPS open on July 4? Will it deliver?

UPS store locations will be closed on July 4th. The parcel service will not have pickup or delivery services Tuesday, but UPS Express Critical service is still available.

Is USPS open on July 4? Will it still deliver?

The U.S. Postal Service’s offices will be closed on July 4th. The USPS will not deliver mail or packages, except for Priority Mail Express.

Is FedEx open on July 4th? Will it deliver?

FedEx offices will operate under modified hours with some locations closed. FedEx will not offer pickup or delivery services on the Fourth of July.

Are banks open on July 4th?

Most banks will be closed Tuesday, but ATMs and some services on bank mobile apps may be available.

Is JPMorgan Chase open on 4th of July?

JPMorgan Chase will be closed on the 4th of July.

Is Bank of America open on July 4th?

Bank of America financial centers will be closed on July 4th, but ATMs and digital services will be available.

Is Wells Fargo open on July 4?

Wells Fargo will be closed on July 4th.

