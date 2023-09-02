Is UPS, USPS, FedEx delivering on Labor Day? Are banks, post offices open? What to know

If you need to go to the bank or ship a package, you may have to wait until Tuesday.

Monday is Labor Day, which means most banks and post offices will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the holiday is "an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers."

The holiday traces its roots back to the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to American's strength, prosperity and well-being, according to the department.

Here's what you need to know about holiday hours for banks, post offices and shipping services on Labor Day.

Is USPS open on Labor Day? Will it deliver mail?

The U.S. Postal Service's offices will be closed on Labor Day. USPS will not deliver regular mail or packages Monday and will resume normal services on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Is UPS open on Labor Day? Will it deliver?

UPS Store locations will be closed Monday and the company will offer pickup or delivery service, but UPS Express Critical is still available.

Is FedEx open on Labor Day? Will it deliver?

FedEx offices will operate under modified hours, but will not offer pickup or delivery services on Labor Day.

Are banks open on Labor Day?

Most banks will be closed Monday, but ATMs and some services on banking apps may be available.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is UPS, USPS delivering on Labor Day? Are banks, post offices open?