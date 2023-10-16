Upscale beer and wine store opens in Worcester's Midtown Mall

The Clock Wine & Beer has opened in the Midtown Mall.

WORCESTER — The Clock Wine & Beer has opened in the Midtown Mall two years after it was approved for a license to sell.

The package store is the newest business to open at the Front Street mall, which has seen a series of new businesses come in.

In August 2021, the License Commission approved The Clock for a package store malt and wine license. Store ownership said at the time they planned to open the store the following October after renovations.

Schematics of the now-open store cover a 1,500-square-foot space divided into two rooms, one for beer and the other for wine.

Other new businesses that have opened at the Midtown Mall include Doho Café and Woo Juice. Incoming businesses include the clothing store Denied Approval and the beer garden Odd by Worcester.

Felicio Lana of Northeast Properties purchased the mall in May 2019 with promises to renovate.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: The Clock Wine & Beer opens in Midtown Mall in Worcester