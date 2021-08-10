U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,017.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,140.75
    +15.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.80
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.30
    +0.82 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • Vix

    16.65
    +0.50 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4840
    +0.1790 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,856.82
    +58.54 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.96
    +73.62 (+6.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.65
    +3.35 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Upscribe Raises $4 Million Seed Funding Round Led by Uncork Capital

Upscribe
·3 min read

Startup empowers subscription-first D2C brands to drive subscriber growth, reduce churn, and customize customer experience

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upscribe, subscription software for D2C ecommerce merchants, today announced it has closed a $4 million seed financing round, led by venture capital firm Uncork Capital. Leaders Fund and The House Fund also participated in the round, as well as Fahd Ananta, of Shopify Angels and Roach Capital and Laura Behrens Wu, co-founder and CEO of Shippo. The company plans to use the funds to scale its team and expand its offerings, developing data-driven features that enable brands to optimize and grow subscriptions.

Upscribe was founded in 2019 by ecommerce and B2B veteran Dileepan Siva. Siva recognized the consumer shift to buying physical products, such as consumer-packaged goods, on a recurring basis, and how it mirrored the rise of subscriptions in the digital and streaming world. But while the D2C subscription market is projected to reach $478 billion by 2025, with 75% of D2C brands slated to offer subscriptions in the next two years, existing solutions were focused on processing transactions, not customer relationships. D2C ecommerce brands were left with fragmented customer experiences, inflexible technology, and lackluster features.

Upscribe takes a merchant-centric approach, with customizable features that empower fast-growing ecommerce brands to grow and scale subscriptions. Using Upscribe, brands can take proactive action against churn, allowing customers to skip shipments, swap products, and change order frequency with a click, text, or email. To further encourage retention, customers can make one-off changes to an upcoming shipment, from changing a shipping address when traveling or gifting a product. Brands can also grow subscribers by upselling products to customers throughout the subscriber lifecycle, from checkout to post-purchase.

Merchants using Upscribe are armed with data-driven insights around subscriber preferences and behaviors, allowing them to optimize their businesses and scale subscriber retention and growth. Brands can access cancellation and upsell flows that reflect data trends across the Upscribe’s entire merchant ecosystem, fostering stronger customer relationships. Looking ahead, Upscribe will extend its focus towards customer acquisition, helping brands identify and convert one-time buyers into subscribers and refine targeting based on first-party subscriber demographics.

Additionally, Upscribe’s APIs give merchants the ability to fully customize the customer portal through native integrations with other best-in-class solutions like Klaviyo, Segment, and others. Upscribe also integrates into Shopify’s new Subscription API, empowering swift, seamless checkout. While the company currently services Shopify merchants, it plans to expand and serve the next wave of subscription-first brands.

“The era of ecommerce will be brands utilizing subscription-first models out of the gate,” said Dileepan Siva, founder and CEO of Upscribe. “As consumer mindsets shift from one-time purchases towards subscriptions, brands can no longer focus solely on customer acquisition, but prioritize solutions focused on growth through retention. At Upscribe, we deliver cohesive experiences and actionable insights that enable merchants to extend the lifetime value of subscribers.”

“As the market for D2C subscriptions booms, there is a need for subscription-first brands to grow and scale their businesses,” said Jeff Clavier, Founder and Managing Partner of Uncork Capital. “We have spent a long time in the ecommerce space, working with D2C brands and companies who are solving common industry pain points. Upscribe’s merchant-centric approach has raised the bar for subscription services, addressing the friction in customer experiences and enabling merchants to engage subscribers and scale recurring revenue growth.”

Since launch, Upscribe has seen explosive momentum, growing 43% quarter over quarter and reaching profitability. The company has attracted an impressive customer roster, including fast-growing ecommerce brands like Athletic Greens, Four Sigmatic, and True Botanicals across multiple verticals, such as food and beverage; health and wellness; beauty and cosmetics; and home care.

For more information, visit www.upscribe.io.

About Upscribe
The subscription economy has revolutionized the digital world. But it’s only just started for physical products. Upscribe enables subscription-first D2C brands to drive subscriber growth, reduce churn, and customize customer experience. Upscribe was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles. To learn more about the company, visit www.upscribe.io.

Contact
LaunchSquad for Upscribe
Maria Pianelli
mpianelli@launchsquad.com


Recommended Stories

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • 3D Systems Stock Surges After Earnings Crush Expectations

    In the second quarter, the 3D printing company's revenue also easily beat the Wall Street consensus estimate.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • 3 Key Takeaways From AbbVie's Second-Quarter Earnings

    One of those was pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and the drugmaker's results were impressive. AbbVie recorded total revenue of roughly $14 billion, 19.3% higher than the year-ago period on an operational basis. Here are three key aspects of AbbVie's success during the second quarter.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into Over $500,000

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch coined the term "multibagger" in his evergreen investing book One Up on Wall Street to describe stocks that have more than doubled in price. Growth-oriented investors often seek out multibagger stocks in the tech sector, which has more than its fair share of high-growth and disruptive companies. It might seem tough to find the next big multibagger in this diverse sector, but studying a few stocks that previously crossed that threshold might help investors identify the upcoming winners.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]