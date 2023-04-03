U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES FLUPHENAZINE HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

PR Newswire
·3 min read

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP in 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg strengths. The fluphenazine hydrochloride tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $30 million for the 12 months ending January 2023 according to IQVIA. Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets are a generic version of the brand product, Prolixin®.*

Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP in 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg strengths. Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC
Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP in 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg strengths. Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

 

Product Information

Product

Strength

NDC #

Package Size

Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP

1 mg

0832-6003-11

100-count bottle

Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP

2.5 mg

0832-6004-11

100-count bottle

Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP

5 mg

0832-6005-11

100-count bottle

Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP

10 mg

0832-6006-11

100-count bottle

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

WARNING

Increased Mortality in Elderly Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis:

Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. Analyses of seventeen placebo-controlled trials (modal duration of 10 weeks), largely in patients taking atypical antipsychotic drugs, revealed a risk of death in drug-treated patients of between 1.6 to 1.7 times the risk of death in placebo-treated patients. Over the course of a typical 10-week controlled trial, the rate of death in drug-treated patients was about 4.5%, compared to a rate of about 2.6% in the placebo group. Although the causes of death were varied, most of the deaths appeared to be either cardiovascular (e.g., heart failure, sudden death) or infectious (e.g., pneumonia) in nature. Observational studies suggest that, similar to atypical antipsychotic drugs, treatment with conventional antipsychotic drugs may increase mortality. The extent to which the findings of increased mortality in observational studies may be attributed to the antipsychotic drug as opposed to some characteristic(s) of the patients is not clear. Fluphenazine hydrochloride is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis (see WARNINGS).

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning for Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

*Prolixin is a registered trademark of E.R. Squibb & Sons, Inc. Prolixin Tablets have been discontinued.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.)
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upsher-smith-launches-fluphenazine-hydrochloride-tablets-301787086.html

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

