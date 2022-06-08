U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

UPSHER-SMITH WINS PRESTIGIOUS DIANA AWARD FROM HDA

3 min read

Company Named a Best Overall Branded Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturer of the Year

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that it has been honored with a Distribution Industry Award for Notable Achievement in Healthcare (DIANA Award) for "Best Overall Branded Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturer with less than $300M in sales" by the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA). The HDA presented the awards to outstanding pharmaceutical and consumer product manufacturers at its 2022 Business and Leadership Conference in Orlando on June 6, 2022.

DIANA Award Presentation to Upsher-Smith. Left to right: Chip Davis (President and CEO of HDA), Mike McBride (VP Partner Relations at Upsher-Smith), Mike Muzetras (National Accounts Associate Director at Upsher-Smith​), Dave Zitnak (National Accounts Associate VP at Upsher-Smith), Brad Leonard (Associate VP of National Accounts at Upsher-Smith), Chad Gielen (HDA Vice Chair and President/CEO of Louisiana Wholesale Drug Company).
DIANA Award Presentation to Upsher-Smith. Left to right: Chip Davis (President and CEO of HDA), Mike McBride (VP Partner Relations at Upsher-Smith), Mike Muzetras (National Accounts Associate Director at Upsher-Smith​), Dave Zitnak (National Accounts Associate VP at Upsher-Smith), Brad Leonard (Associate VP of National Accounts at Upsher-Smith), Chad Gielen (HDA Vice Chair and President/CEO of Louisiana Wholesale Drug Company).

"Upsher-Smith is committed to upholding our reputation as a trusted healthcare partner. Delivering peace of mind for our customers by offering the best in supply and pharmaceutical manufacturing excellence is at the forefront of all that we do," said Rich Fisher, President and COO of Upsher-Smith. "This marks the 13th DIANA award for Upsher-Smith and we are especially proud of the ongoing confidence that distributors have in our product quality and reliable supply. This customer confidence fuels our team to bring even more products to our trading partners in the years ahead."

Upsher-Smith will soon expand upon its long-standing, award-winning relationships with distributors with the opening of its new, 270,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, manufacturing facility in Maple Grove, Minnesota. The new site will have up-to-the-minute serialization and packaging capabilities and has capacity and capabilities that could support contract manufacturing for third parties. To learn more, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

Since 1959, the DIANA Awards have been presented to pharmaceutical and consumer product manufacturers that set the standard for excellence in developing innovative new product introductions and promotions, fostering exceptional trading partner relationships, advancing trade relations and creating business practices that benefit the entire healthcare supply chain. DIANA finalists and winners for Best Overall Company are chosen by HDA distributor members who judge companies based on several criteria including: knowledgeable salespeople, high-level customer service, demonstrated flexibility and creativity in marketing, and incorporation of new technologies to ensure product safety and security. Upsher-Smith is included among a distinguished group of present and past recipients who serve as models for leadership and innovation in the healthcare marketplace.

About Upsher-Smith
 Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to consistent product supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About the Healthcare Distribution Alliance
The Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) represents primary pharmaceutical distributors — the vital link between the nation's pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics and others nationwide. Since 1876, HDA has helped members navigate regulations and innovations to get the right medicines to the right patients at the right time, safely and efficiently. The HDA Research Foundation, HDA's non-profit charitable foundation, serves the healthcare industry by providing research and education focused on priority healthcare supply chain issues.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upsher-smith-wins-prestigious-diana-award-from-hda-301564154.html

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

