U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.18
    -3.52 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,386.29
    -98.68 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,757.27
    -7.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.41
    -11.93 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    -0.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.90
    -6.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.43 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    +0.0220 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4360
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,290.86
    -2,292.63 (-4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,100.47
    -53.11 (-4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.27
    -28.87 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

UPshow Announces First-of-its-Kind Partnership with Canva to Deliver Businesses Premium Creative for QR Code and Brand Promotions

·2 min read

UPshow is the first platform to unlock Canva Button Pro Features, allowing its customers to access some of the most premium creative assets available

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UPshow, the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform that develops interactive digital TV networks, partners with Canva, the global visual communications and design platform, as the first company to bring the highest level of dynamic, video-powered design templates that draw attention and drive trackable business results via QR codes.

UPshow Logo
UPshow Logo

UPshow's leading digital platform is now fully integrated with the Canva Button with additional features that unlock all Canva's premium content. Businesses gain access to 75 million stock photos, videos, audio, graphics and music, all without leaving UPshow's best-in-class digital signage platform. UPshow customers now have an easy way to quickly create, design and launch beautiful, measurable campaigns by leveraging the world's best online design tool, all within UPshow's leading digital signage design suite.

The partnership between UPshow and Canva utilizing the Canva Button empowers exceptional design output and measurable, screen-by-screen tracking. With such sophisticated targeting comes pressure to create a lot of assets — and fast. Our partnership allows businesses to quickly create professional-looking promotions using Canva without ever leaving the UPshow platform.

"We're thrilled to partner with Canva to be one of the first to integrate the Canva Button with Pro Features in order to deliver the highest level of creative promotions to our customers through UPshow's platform," said Adam Hirsen, UPshow CEO. "With Canva being the worldwide leader in visual communications, it was a perfect fit. We originally formed a partnership with Canva in late 2019 as a way to provide our customers with a best-in-class platform to create on-screen marketing assets. We're excited to deepen that partnership as the first official Canva Button with Pro Features partner. Together, we're opening up a world of creative possibilities for our customers."

About UPshow:
UPshow is the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform that develops interactive digital TV networks. As the first and only provider of interactive digital signage networks, UPshow creates a revolutionary in-venue network that drives customer and employee behaviors directly from their mobile devices. Enterprise businesses in the hospitality, entertainment, fitness and healthcare industries rely on UPshow's plug-and-play technology to create deeper brand engagement and maximize profitability and efficiency. Founded in 2015, UPshow now reaches audiences through more than 25,000 screens in businesses around the world. Learn more at upshow.tv.

Media Contact:
Lori McInerney
lori@upshow.tv
(949) 689-7969

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upshow-announces-first-of-its-kind-partnership-with-canva-to-deliver-businesses-premium-creative-for-qr-code-and-brand-promotions-301353706.html

SOURCE UPshow

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft protests NSA’s decision to award $10bn cloud computing contract to Amazon

    Microsoft and Amazon’s rivalry in the cloud computing space has emerged again after the latter clinches an NSA contract

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 12th, 2021

    Ripple’s XRP delivers the markets a boost. The majors would need to move back through Wednesday’s highs, however, to support another move northwards.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Its June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Apple's new feature to protect children raises concerns on privacy & security

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Dan Howley breakdowns down the controversy and concerns over Apple’s new feature to protect children.

  • Banks take steps to reduce potential cloud computing risks, Google survey

    Banks are taking steps to mitigate risks from their increasing use of external cloud computing services, a survey by Harris Poll and Google Cloud said on Thursday. The Bank of England and the Bank of France have expressed concerns about a lack of transparency in how banks rely on a "concentrated" number of outside cloud computing providers like Google, Microsoft and Amazon which are beyond the arm of the regulators. Regulators are worried that reliance by many banks on the same providers could create systemic risk if one of the cloud companies were to go down.

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3 brings back the classic clamshell phone with a foldable screen

    Samsung is bringing back its flip phone-style foldable, with the debut of the Galaxy Z Flip3. And it's packing a sturdier screen, water-resistant design, and much lower price.

  • Here's everything Samsung announced this morning

    While it was one of the less-hyped gadget debuts in recent memory, Samsung blasted out a series of announcements at an Unpacked event bright and early this morning. Samsung is back with another set of smartwatches, this time with a twist: After years of focusing on their own operating system with Tizen, these latest watches are back on Google's Wear OS. Or, at least, Samsung's take on it — this software build will be called "Wear OS Powered by Samsung", and will borrow some of the best bits of Tizen while being Wear OS at its core.

  • Chinese tech firms 'self-correct' to get ahead of potential regulatory fury

    Fretting about unprecedented regulatory heat for China's tech sector, some companies are no longer waiting for any official reprimands that may or may not be forthcoming. KE Holdings, China's largest platform matching buyers and sellers of real estate, is one such example. The decision to pull the plug on the VIP services was not prompted by a regulatory request but KE, which is currently the subject of an antitrust probe https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-china-launches-antitrust-probe-into-tencent-backed-property-broker-ke-2021-05-25, had wanted to move "proactively" and "voluntarily", said the people who declined to be identified as KE has not publicised its actions.

  • Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” an

  • This Top Tech Stock Could Make You Richer

    Digital transformation is a hot topic on Wall Street. This broad term encompasses everything from the digitization of manual or paper-based processes, to the modernization of outdated technologies. For example, enterprises are digitizing things like commerce, communications, and customer engagement.

  • iPhone 13 will have dramatically improved camera for photos and videos, report claims

    The new iPhone will include a host of improvements to its camera, according to a new report. Apple’s updated handset is expected next month, and has come to be referred to as the iPhone 13, though there is no indication that will be its final name. Rumours have already suggested that its outside design will stay largely similar to the existing iPhone 12, but that it will have a smaller notch at the top, as well as improvements inside such as a better display and processor.

  • Unity Software stock jumps 10% as analysts credit it with dodging Apple’s online-ad crackdown

    Unity Software Inc. shares rose Wednesday after analysts applauded the gaming-software company's growth and its ability to dodge a major change Apple Inc. made to online ads.

  • Honor’s new Magic3 heralds the company’s glorious return

    It promises to be able to shoot filmmaker-quality video.

  • Apple needs to guard free speech while it's protecting kids

    Apple's new child protection features could help cut down on illicit images of minors, but security researchers say it could put political dissidents under authoritarian regimes at risk.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill that would rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar teamed up with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, which would bar big app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system.

  • Microsoft protests Amazon's $10 billion government cloud computing contract

    Here we go again.

  • Google-Backed Duolingo Just Went Public. Here's What Investors Should Know

    Investors in Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world's top-grossing education app, are having a fun learning experience. Duolingo's shares have soared over 40% from its IPO price of $102 -- a sign of affection for this growing educational tech start-up. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has a 13% stake in Duolingo -- making it the biggest outside investor in the company.

  • Samsung Debuts New Foldable Phones, Thom Browne Collab

    Samsung’s not folding on foldable phones — including a bid for fashion consumers with special Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G editions.

  • Spotify's latest Wear OS app supports direct streaming and downloads

    With the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 series and latest Wear OS version, Spotify has introduced a significant update to its Wear OS app