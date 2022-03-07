U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,235.51
    -93.36 (-2.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,005.13
    -609.67 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,999.57
    -313.87 (-2.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,967.61
    -33.29 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.50
    +5.82 (+5.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.70
    +30.10 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7360
    +0.0120 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    -0.0128 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3830
    +0.6030 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,064.93
    -814.66 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.38
    +3.76 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

UPSIDE Foods Hosts First Public Tour of its Cultivated Meat Production Facility

·4 min read

- The tour offers an unprecedented view into UPSIDE's industry-leading meat cultivation process, and is the latest step on UPSIDE's journey towards consumer education and commercialization

- Newly released data from UPSIDE Foods indicates that while consumer enthusiasm for and interest in cultivated meat is high, education will be an important driver of broader consumer adoption

BERKELEY, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPSIDE Foods (formerly Memphis Meats), the leading company in the cultivated meat, poultry, and seafood industry, hosted the first public tour of its Engineering, Production, and Innovation Center (EPIC) in Emeryville, CA, today. This is part of a broader effort to introduce consumers to cultivated meat and its ability to offer consumers real, delicious meat grown from animal cells in a sustainable and humane way.

UPSIDE Foods logo (PRNewsfoto/UPSIDE Foods)
UPSIDE Foods logo (PRNewsfoto/UPSIDE Foods)

"In order for cultivated meat to have a positive impact on the world, consumers need to understand it and embrace it," said Uma Valeti, CEO and founder of UPSIDE Foods. "We know that the more people learn about cultivated meat, the more excited they become about it. That's why we intentionally designed EPIC to be a place where people can come and see for themselves how our process works. These tours offer an unprecedented view into meat cultivation and production. For the first time, delicious and sustainable meat can be produced under one roof, in the middle of an urban community, and in full view of consumers."

In newly released survey data collected by UPSIDE Foods in 2021, UPSIDE found that half of Americans would consider purchasing cultivated meat, up from 43% in 2020. The data also indicated that those most familiar with cultivated meat were also the most enthusiastic about it, highlighting the value of educating consumers about the process of cultivating meat, as well as the animal welfare and environmental sustainability benefits. Additionally, the survey found that many consumers (61%) mistakenly associated plant-based meat alternative brands with cultivated meat. These findings reveal how important it is for the cultivated meat industry to invest in consumer education platforms, such as the public tours that UPSIDE kicked off today.

UPSIDE opened EPIC, the world's most advanced cultivated meat production facility, in November 2021. The 53,000 square foot campus was designed to produce any species of meat, poultry, and seafood—in both ground and whole cut formats—directly from animal cells instead of relying on raising and slaughtering animals. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EPIC is located in an urban area filled with residences and restaurants, and will produce UPSIDE's first commercial products upon the completion of regulatory review.

Today's tour included a walkthrough of UPSIDE's facility, a presentation about how cultivated meat is produced, and a meet and greet with Dr. Uma Valeti, UPSIDE's founder and CEO. UPSIDE plans to continue hosting tours of its facility every quarter. Anyone interested in participating in a tour can now join a waitlist to receive updates on future tours, and can also check out this virtual walkthrough.

The first public tour of EPIC comes after a series of milestones as UPSIDE approaches commercialization, including the acquisition of cultivated seafood company Cultured Decadence, the grand opening of EPIC, and a partnership with 3-Michelin Star chef Dominique Crenn.

UPSIDE Foods had originally planned to host its first public tour of EPIC in January 2022, but postponed it due to increases in COVID-19 cases.

About UPSIDE Foods
Based in Berkeley, CA, UPSIDE Foods (formerly known as Memphis Meats) is developing a way to grow real meat, poultry and seafood directly from animal cells, without the need to raise and slaughter animals. These products are not vegetarian, plant-based or meat alternatives -- they are real meat, made without the animal. Founded as the world's first cultivated meat company in 2015, UPSIDE Foods has achieved numerous industry-defining milestones, including being the first company to produce multiple species of meat (beef, chicken and duck). The company believes that people shouldn't have to choose between the foods they love and a thriving planet, and is working to build a better food system where everybody has access to delicious, humane, and sustainable meat. UPSIDE Foods has raised over $200 million from a diverse coalition of investors including Richard Branson, John Mackey, Bill Gates, Kimbal Musk, Softbank, Threshold, Norwest, Cargill, Tyson Foods and Whole Foods. UPSIDE Foods has won various industry awards, including New York Times' Good Tech Awards, FastCo's Next Big Thing in Tech, and the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources. For more information, please visit www.upsidefoods.com.

Media Contact
Brooke Whitney
media@upsidefoods.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upside-foods-hosts-first-public-tour-of-its-cultivated-meat-production-facility-301496829.html

SOURCE UPSIDE Foods

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • Russian rouble tanks as bids evaporate in offshore trade

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble lost over a fifth of its value in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Biden elevates Ford, GM, and now Siemens — but not Tesla — in big EV push

    Siemens has positioned itself alongside companies like Ford and GM to be one of Joe Biden’s preferred corporate faces for its ambitious EV goals. Still largely on the outside — of the DC party at least — is Tesla.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they received payment in dollars, even after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of repaying foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtOil

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    It's fair to say that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and AT&T (NYSE: T) will be making headlines this week, even though those market bellwethers posted their latest quarterly reports weeks ago. Apple is hosting a media event on Tuesday. Disney follows with its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

  • Stock Market Correction: These High-Growth Companies Are Screaming Buys

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two companies that have been battered badly so far this year. As a result, the massive pullbacks in shares of Meta Platforms and Himax are opportunities for investors to buy companies with solid long-term growth potential at attractive valuations. Let's look at the reasons why these tech companies could be prudent long-term bets right now.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in March

    Year to date, the Nasdaq Composite is down 16.4% and many of the biggest tech stock names are down even more. For three companies in particular, recently reported earnings further confirmed their positions of strength in their respective industries, making them my top tech stocks to buy in March. When PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings in early February, the market responded harshly, with shares selling off 25% the next day.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Could The Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    A look at the shareholders of Fortinet, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FTNT ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies...