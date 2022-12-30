U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.11 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,605.64
    -28.68 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.45
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

UPSNAP ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF DEBENTURE MATURITY

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - UpSnap Inc. (CSE: UP) ("UpSnap" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mobile and intent based advertising solutions, today announced that it has amended the terms of its outstanding secured debenture (the "Debenture"), held by User Friendly Media (or an affiliate thereof) ("UFM") in the aggregate principal amount of CAD $800,000, to extend the maturity date of the Debenture from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023. The Debenture will continue to bear interest at an annual rate of 13.5% to be paid to UFM quarterly. The issuance of the Debenture was originally announced by the Company on October 2, 2018.

The extension of the maturity date of the Debenture will be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of this amendment to the Debenture based on a determination that the Company satisfies the criteria set out in those sections.

About UpSnap

UpSnap provides highly-targeted, data-driven mobile advertising to attract the ideal audience for brands big and small. Utilizing real-time analytics, UpSnap goes beyond location to deliver app-agnostic and results-driven campaigns that produce qualified, engaged customers. UpSnap tailors each campaign to align with unique business goals, delivering the right customers for more meaningful exposure and better business results.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE UpSnap Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/30/c3054.html

Recommended Stories

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped on Dec. 30, 2022

    Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.

  • 10 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high-risk high-reward stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion, you can go directly to the 5 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now. The year 2022 has been unkind toward hypergrowth investments. According to Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank […]

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • Apple stock a top pick for 2023, Citi analyst says

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses an analyst's call on Apple stock.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen: In Retrospect

    In this article, we will look at some of the dividend stock picks from Morgan Stanley’s quant screen and how they have performed in the fourth quarter. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can go to 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley has been […]

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid AT&T Stock in 2023

    Take AT&T (NYSE: T), for example. The telecom giant has long been popular for its high dividend yield, but its stock performance has been consistently underwhelming. While AT&T's dividend has saved it from negative returns over the last decade, it trails the S&P 500 index significantly as well as its rivals Verizon and T-Mobile.

  • Intel Backtracks on New Fab While TSMC Explores Further Expansion

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo compare the manufacturing strategies of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While one company is aggressively expanding its capacity, the other is taking a more cautious approach.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in January

    The cloud has emerged as one of the more transformational technologies of the current era. Alphabet, like Amazon and Microsoft before it, approached the cloud as a second act. All three tech giants pivoted to the cloud to either supplement or compensate for slowing growth in original business lines.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 50% loss over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ), it is important to...

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Big tech took a big fall during 2022. Now's the time to pick up the pieces with Intel and Apple.

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals stock up 750% in 3 days after upbeat FDA news on PCED treatment

    Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) have rocketed higher in for three-straight sessions, toward a more-than 8-fold gain, since the biopharmaceutical company announced positive news regarding its treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED). The stock exploded up 218.4% on Wednesday, after the Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug (IND) application for the PCED treatment, KPI-012, then rose 99.0% on Thursday. Kala’s stock is still down 44.8% year to date, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has slumped 14.9% and the S&P 500 (SPX) has shed 19.8%.

  • 1 Cathie Wood Stock to Buy While It's Affordable, and 1 to Avoid (for Now)

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.

  • MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

    MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

  • Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion

    A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion. On those dates, for a variety of reasons, many financial firms prefer to park cash at the central bank rather than in private markets.

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE:NOC) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

    Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. Given the company's...

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $20

    Last year's highfliers have fallen deeply out of favor due to higher interest rates and uncertainty over the economy. Business might soften in a recession, but companies serving a long-term growing market will rebound when the uncertainty clears. Two growth stocks that have fallen below $20 per share are the cloud-based lending provider Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and fast-growing cybersecurity expert SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

  • Buying These 2 Growth Stocks Before 2022 Is Over Would Be a Genius Move

    Growth stocks haven't been treated kindly by investors in recent months, and as a new year dawns, you might be considering where the best opportunities are to park your cash. While not all growth stocks will recover from their pandemic highs, businesses with a clear path forward to growth can prevail beyond the near-term market dynamics afflicting companies across virtually every sector. If you are adding to your portfolio right now, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are two growth stocks to consider putting on your buy list before 2023 arrives.

  • Tesla bear with $85 price target says the stock is ‘egregiously overvalued’

    Roth Capital Analyst Craig Irwin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla’s stock, the state of the EV industry, EV production, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the outlook for Tesla moving into 2023.