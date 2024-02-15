Some Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Upstart Holdings' 15 analysts is for revenues of US$585m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a satisfactory 6.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 18% per share from last year to US$2.27 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$653m and losses of US$1.27 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$21.41, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Upstart Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 6.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 24% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Upstart Holdings.

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Upstart Holdings. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Upstart Holdings.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Upstart Holdings analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

