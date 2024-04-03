Paul Gu, Chief Technology Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST), sold 60,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $26.31 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,578,600.

Upstart Holdings Inc is a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the company's network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 277,279 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The latest sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the year, with 1 insider buy and 79 insider sells reported.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Upstart Holdings Inc were trading at $26.31, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.272 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.77, with a GuruFocus Value of $34.12, indicating that Upstart Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) CTO Paul Gu Sells 60,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) CTO Paul Gu Sells 60,000 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

