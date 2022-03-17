U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.35
    +9.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,121.12
    +58.02 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,445.68
    +9.13 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.02
    +14.30 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.22
    +8.18 (+8.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.70
    +39.50 (+2.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    +1.01 (+4.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1116
    +0.0081 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    -0.0280 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3153
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4800
    -0.2780 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,795.34
    +100.11 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.19
    -1.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.10
    +46.42 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Upstash snags $1.9M seed to build serverless data platform for Redis and Kafka

Ron Miller
·3 min read

When it comes to data-intensive applications, setting up the infrastructure is expensive and time-consuming. You're often paying for resources you aren't using, even in the cloud. That's where serverless plays best -- you only pay for the resources when you're using them, not when they're sitting idle.

Upstash, an early-stage startup, is building a serverless data platform for developers of data-intensive applications using a consumption-based pricing model, which should help drive down prices. For starters, it supports Redis and Kafka, two popular open source projects.

As Upstash founder and CEO Enes Akar explained, just to set up the database infrastructure in the cloud costs hundreds of dollars a month, even before you start moving data through your system. While there are managed versions of these services, Akar wanted to abstract away even more of the operational overhead.

"In our system, you can have hundreds of Redis databases or hundreds of Kafka clusters, but if they're not receiving any requests, then you will pay zero," he said.

Serverless doesn't mean there are no servers. They are there, but developers don't have to worry about provisioning to meet demand. The serverless provider delivers exactly the amount of resources and no more (at least that's the theory).

Another way Upstash is able to keep prices down is by balancing data requirements between memory and storage. "Our approach is we keep your data in both memory and on disk. And if you do not access your data, we remove it from memory and it resides on disk. So this is the secret sauce that enables us to give very flexible pricing," he said.

The company, which is based in Turkey, launched at the end of 2020 with the product coming along last year. Upstash already has more than 13,000 developers using the product, according to Akar. There is a free tier available for up to 10,000 requests per day. After that, you have to pay, and if you exceed 1,000 commits per second, there is an enterprise tier.

It's early in terms of paying customers with a small percentage of users paying for the service, but Akar is looking ahead and trying to decide if he wants to focus on developers and small and medium-sized businesses or on larger enterprise customers, which require more of a traditional sales motion. That is still being worked out, he said.

So far, the company has seven employees, all engineers, with plans to reach 10 this year, and then double again next year. He said so far his team is all men, but he recognizes the need to consider diversity as he builds his employee base.

"That's important because the founders will set the culture. ... Right now, all seven engineers are unfortunately male. So we need to think about diversity," he said.

The company announced a $1.9 million seed round today from Mango Capital, AngelList, ScaleX Ventures and individual industry angels.

Cockroach Labs announces serverless version of SQL database

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung wins appeal overturning ban on Russia sales in patent lawsuit

    The decision means Samsung is not restricted on its sales under Russian law, although the company said this month - in a move unrelated to the case - it would halt shipments of devices to Russia because of "geopolitical developments". Many foreign firms have halted business in Russia after Western powers imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis. The lawsuit against the South Korean company filed last year by Switzerland-based SQWIN SA claimed Samsung Pay infringed its electronic payment system patent registered in Russia.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • ‘Where should I live and what am I going to do?’ Retirement advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust complaint about its cloud computing business

    U.S. tech giant Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business, one the plaintiffs said on Thursday. The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog months ago, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly and difficult for users of its cloud computing services to opt for those of a competitor, a source close to the matter said. French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud confirmed in a statement that it had joined the complaint against Microsoft.

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, may avoid buying Russian fuels for its plants following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior company official said. "Even if we can source some of the feeds (from Russia), probably we will be out of it because of the sanctions," Rajesh Rawat, senior vice president and business head cracker, told an industry event on Wednesday. The private refiner mostly buys its petrochemical feedstock from the Middle East and the United States.

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to

  • A growing number of Googlers are questioning the competitiveness of their compensation

    Only a slim majority of Google employees now considers the company's compensation competitive with its peers.

  • Macy's Newest Hire Speaks Volumes About Its Future

    The department store chain is dusting off new merchandising plans that were put on hold to deal with the pandemic.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Byron Allen Claims Nielsen TV Ratings ‘Broken’ in Fraud Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Media mogul Byron Allen claimed in a lawsuit that TV ratings company Nielsen Holdings Plc is providing “unreliable” counts of viewers, and he is seeking billions of dollars in damages.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing S

  • Oil Rises Above $100 as Russia Casts Doubt on Talks With Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $100 a barrel as Russia cast doubts on the progress of current peace talks with Ukraine and investors weigh the absence of Russian barrels in a tight market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threa

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.