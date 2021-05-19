U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,072.59
    -55.24 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,646.38
    -414.28 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.34
    -174.29 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.58
    -37.29 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.42
    -2.07 (-3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.80
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    27.90
    -0.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2237
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4171
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8190
    -0.0710 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,773.27
    -8,082.36 (-18.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.29
    -152.19 (-13.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,932.73
    -101.51 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Upstream, a Miami-based professional networking platform, raises a $2.75M seed round

Marcella McCarthy
·3 min read

If you’re reading this, there’s a pretty good chance you have a LinkedIn profile with your digital resume and hundreds -- if not thousands -- of professional connections. But how many of those people do you actually know well, and, more importantly, do you ever connect with them and meet others from their networks?

“You don’t go to LinkedIn to meet people. You don’t hang out and spend meaningful time there,” said Alex Taub, co-founder and CEO of Upstream, a new professional networking platform that just closed a $2.75 million seed round, bringing their total raised to $3.25 million. The round was led by Ibex Investors and managing partner Nicole Priel (who joins the board) and includes participation by 8-Bit Capital, Human Ventures, NYVP, Converge Venture Partners and a number of angel investors.

“Your LinkedIn network is not a good representation of who you actually know and how well you know them. We see these places that LinkedIn isn’t particularly focused [on] and believe there are opportunities for multiple big companies to better serve the needs of professionals,” Taub added.

Unlike LinkedIn, Upstream focuses on generating meaningful connections between its members, and one way they go about it is by hosting digital events that start with a speaker, followed by breakout matched sessions that are five minutes each.

To get a sense of the product, Upstream invited me to be the speaker at last Friday’s “Upstream Social,” where I talked about my work as a journalist and then coincidently got matched with two founders -- one in Brazil and the other in Boston. The week before, the guest speaker was U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.

8 Miami-based investors share their views on the region’s startup scene

To me, the experience felt like LinkedIn meets Clubhouse meets Hoppin.

Upstream, which is pre-revenue and is Miami-based, is a company whose founder was attracted to the Sunshine State from NYC during the pandemic. Taub and his family signed a two-year lease here and plan to reevaluate their residence in the summer of 2022; they are one of the movers who are cautiously optimistic about the tech industry’s recent explosion in the Magic City.

The origin story

Taub and his co-founder, Michael Schonfeld, are both serial entrepreneurs, having built and sold Social Rank for an undisclosed amount before launching Upstream in October 2020. The impetus for the company came as a solution to a struggle Taub faced in his daily life.

“Throughout my life, regardless of the job I’ve been in, I spend my time making introductions, connecting people and helping friends hire rock-star talent. Like many people, I get energy from helping others,” Taub said. “When COVID-19 hit and the job market took a dive last March, the number of requests for help I received increased 100X. I noticed quickly that my speed of responding to emails and brain capacity to connect the dots became the limiting factor in getting people help,” he added.

So it’s no surprise that Upstream started as a product where people could ask for help, and others from the community pitched in. The company now has more than 200 communities (similar to LinkedIn groups), and about 75% of the people who attend an initial Upstream event return for a second one.

“I joke that we are building a product that people need because I need it. We feel that we are the right team to solve this problem because we so desperately want it ourselves,” Taub said.

Accessing social groups through referrals

Recommended Stories

  • Proton, the privacy startup behind e2e encrypted ProtonMail, confirms passing 50M users

    End-to-end encrypted email provider ProtonMail has officially confirmed it's passed 50 million users globally as it turns seven years old. It’s a notable milestone for a services provider that intentionally does not have a data business — opting instead for a privacy pledge based on zero access architecture that means it has no way to decrypt the contents of ProtonMail users’ emails. Although, to be clear, the 50M+ figure applies to total users of all its products (which includes a VPN offering), not just users of its e2e encrypted email.

  • Attention, Growth Stock Investors: Price Matters

    If you can find the next Amazon.com or Apple early enough, the price you pay for the stock doesn't matter all that much. The main thing is that you're right about the company's growth potential.

  • Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Big Bet Against Musk, Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame for making billions off bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis, has placed a sizable wager against Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish puts against 800,100 shares of the electric-car maker as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The puts give Scion the right to sell Tesla shares on or before an unidentified date in the future.Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $883.09 on Jan. 26, after a yearlong rally jolted the stock higher by almost 700%. It had lost a quarter of its value by the end of March, and is down 35% from its peak as of the close Monday.The bet against Tesla isn’t Burry’s first. He said in a since-deleted tweet in early December that his firm was short shares of the EV maker. The hedge fund manager also advised Musk to sell shares to raise capital while his stock, then on a torrid run from the pandemic lows, was at what Burry called “ridiculous” levels.Tesla earned record profit in the first quarter, sidestepped an industry chip shortage, improved its manufacturing and even made money off Bitcoin, its earnings results showed in late April. Yet shares fell in a sign of the lofty expectations the company now contends with. Among the quibbles from analysts: Tesla didn’t offer a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.It’s impossible to know when Burry’s Scion made the bets against Tesla, at what price the puts are in the money and how much the firm paid for them. The filing, a quarterly rundown of holdings required of hedge funds of a certain size, said the position was worth $534 million -- an amount likely derived by multiplying Tesla’s share price on March 31 by the number of shares Scion bet against.“Tesla is down 14% since the end of the first quarter, so on balance, these puts have been profitable, though it’s impossible to know for sure,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “He’s expressing the type of skepticism that many have on Tesla. I would have to believe that he accumulated various Tesla options at various strikes, and some of them probably have expired.”Burry was played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s best-selling account of the 2008 financial crisis, “The Big Short.”(Updates with quote in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer to produce COVID-19 vaccine component in Ireland

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Pfizer is to begin producing a key ingredient for its COVID-19 vaccine at an Irish facility for the first time, the U.S. drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday. An existing Pfizer facility at Grange Castle in Dublin will produce "mRNA drug substance" with output to begin by the end of the year, the statement said. "Given the extensive technical transfer process, on-site development, equipment installation and regulatory approvals needed for the site, we expect it will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021."

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy As Chipmaker Takes Market Share From Intel?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • 4 Unstoppable Stocks With 34% to 51% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts believe these high-growth stocks could deliver significant gains to investors over the next year.

  • Payroll automation startup raises $15.6M Series A led by General Catalyst

    Payroll automation is not exactly the sexiest of startup areas but it’s a pretty decent business. The larger startup in the space is Payfit which has raised upwards of $208.4M to do something that lots of companies find quite painful. Now a startup aims to come along and hone in on the thorny issue of payroll automation, alone.

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as tech shares weigh; gold rises amid inflation concerns

    Stock indexes were lower globally on Monday with technology shares on Wall Street falling, while U.S. Treasury yields traded little changed even after a report showing the highest prices ever paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York State. The S&P 500 technology sector was down 0.9% and was the biggest drag on the benchmark index. Concerns over inflationary pressure helped to lift gold prices to their highest in more than three months, however.

  • Oil Slides Toward $64 as Inflation, Iran Talks Weigh on Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day amid a spate of weakness in wider markets and as traders tracked talks between world powers on a revival of the Iran nuclear deal.West Texas Intermediate for June delivery tumbled almost 2%, while global benchmark Brent -- which topped $70 a barrel briefly on Tuesday -- also declined. Stock markets fell on inflation fears, while the dollar climbed, crimping prices. U.S. crude stockpiles expanded last week, according to the American Petroleum Institute.Attention is steadily shifting back to the Iran nuclear deal, with the nation’s deputy foreign minister telling state TV that good progress had been made in the talks. Some key issues still have to be addressed though, he said, as traders eye the potential for a recovery in the nation’s exports. It comes as the OPEC+ alliance loosens output curbs.While crude’s fortunes have swung with those of wider risky assets in recent days, there are reasons for optimism. Demand is edging up in Europe, brightening the prospects for the region’s refiners. At the same time, Asian buying has picked up in the physical market -- where real barrels are bought and sold -- even as the pandemic rages in parts of the continent such as key importer India.Crude is pressured by “increased risk aversion in view of the weakness on the stock markets,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG. Brent has also found “strong technical resistance” at $70 a barrel, he said.The global market should be able to absorb both the additional supplies from Iran and from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, ING Group said Wednesday in a note, assuming supply from the Persian Gulf nation hits about 3 million barrels a day by the fourth quarter.Chinese refiner Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. purchased 12 million barrels of Middle Eastern oil in recent days, the biggest volume in about seven months. That’s boosted spot premiums for grades favored by Chinese and Japanese refiners to multimonth highs.Some traders in options markets are also more bullish. The equivalent of 10 million barrels of Brent June 2022 $125 calls traded on Tuesday. Those contracts would profit a buyer from a strong rally in headline prices in the next year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Rekindles Niche Market for Duration-Proof Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- A corner of Europe’s credit market is luring investors as the threat of rising government yields fuels demand for assets that can protect bond holdings from the risk of interest-rate hikes.Floating-rate notes, bonds with variable coupons as opposed to the fixed income attached to most debt, have seen a rise in issuance over the past month. The coupons are tied to market rates, so the debt’s underlying valuations are protected if monetary policies shift.More than half of the $13.1 billion in FRNs sold by investment-grade private sector borrowers this year were launched in the last four weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s almost three quarters of the securities sold in the year since the coronavirus turmoil in March 2020. Bank of America was the latest issuer, with a 1.5 billion euro ($1.83 billion) tranche on Monday.“We would definitely like to see more,” said Stephan Ertz, the head of credit at Frankfurt-based Union Investment, which oversees 386 billion euros ($471 billion) and a recent buyer of FRNs. Duration, or price sensitivity to changes in yields, has become a hot topic in the corporate bond market and FRN’s offer a way of “getting out of duration risk,” according to Ertz.Renewed InterestUntil recently, investors had little reason to bid for floating-rate debt, given that central bank support was driving a rally in credit. But bets a post-pandemic economic recovery will unleash inflation is boosting yields on government debt, and that’s now hammering fixed-rate bonds.At the end of last week, around 80% of this year’s new corporate bonds were indicated below their issue price. Yields on 10-year German government bonds rose a further 3 basis points on Wednesday to minus 0.08%, the closest they’ve been to a positive value in two years.Citigroup Inc. strategists Hans Lorenzen and Chris Chapman cut their recommendation on long-duration euro corporate bonds straight to underweight from overweight on Monday, as a rise in rates pressures valuations, particularly on longer maturities.Fixed-rate corporate bonds stretching 10 years or longer have lost almost 5% this year, based on Bloomberg Barclays indexes. In contrast, a Bloomberg Barclays euro floating-rate index is marginally up.Investors rushing to ditch duration risk in recent weeks have also been switching out of funds that buy high-grade bonds with long or intermediate maturities in Europe, in favor of shorter-dated debt, according to Bank of America strategists citing EPFR Global data on flows for the week to May 12. Prices of short-dated bonds are less prone to dropping when yields rise.Niche MarketFor all their advantages in a rising rate scenario, floating-rate notes remain a small part of the credit market.Before the current uptick, issuance had slowed to a trickle due to a combination of low fixed funding costs and uncertainties over the transition from Libor, the rate underpinning most notes. The drought was so acute that corporate index providers had to rewrite their rules as they were running out of bonds to track.But they’re becoming popular again, with investors such as Ertz at Union Investment seeking to buy more FRN bonds as havens against rising rates, ideally from a greater variety of issuers.“So far it’s been mainly financials, but corporate floaters from industrials and utilities would also be welcome,” he said.(Updates with German yield move in sixth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU’s Prelude to Landmark Recovery Bond Sales Ends With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s final bond sales for its regional jobs program failed to live up to the hype of previous editions, a concerning sign for its landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.Investors placed 88.7 billion euros ($108 billion) of orders for eight- and 25-year securities tied to the SURE social program, little more than a third of the record set for a dual-tranche issue last year. It comes as yields across the region climb as investors prepare for European Central Bank to scale back its bond purchases in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The bloc is ready to start sales for its 800 billion-euro recovery fund by July.It marks a stark turnaround for one of the hottest new triple-A rated bond markets in town. When the EU launched the securities last year, Europe was still firmly in the throes of lockdowns, the ECB was committed to pumping money into debt markets and investor demand for the securities was enormous. Now, with economies reopening and consumer prices expected to accelerate, they’re becoming a less attractive asset.“We had been used to some very strong demand for the EU bonds,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank AS. “Why buy today, if you can buy cheaper tomorrow? That’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The bloc is set to become a major issuer of bonds in the coming years, potentially creating a debt market akin to the size of Spain’s. The securities have also been touted as a one-day rival to U.S. Treasuries, given the current scarcity of German bonds -- the region’s haven asset -- and the risks associated with holding riskier peripheral debt.In another sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October. That mirrors moves elsewhere in Europe, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program, though all member states need to ratify the recovery program for funds to start flowing.Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds. The sale of eight-year securities was given a price of two basis points below midswaps, while the 25-year was marked at 17 basis points above.“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”(Updates to include final demand from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto ban

    Bitcoin tumbled below the $40,000 mark on Wednesday to a 3-1/2 month low as selling in digital coins intensified after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it as low as $36,250, a 15% drop in the trading session. The cryptocurrency has tumbled 40% from a record high of $64,895 hit on April 14.

  • Bitcoin tumbles further below $40,000 after China issues crypto warning

    The warning from China's central bank was posted on its WeChat account, according to analysts and media reports.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.2250 In Sight

    EUR/USD settled above the resistance at 1.2220 and is moving towards the next resistance level at 1.2250.

  • Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin

    Bitcoin's smaller rivals are eroding its share of the $2 trillion digital currency market. Among the major "altcoins" - as all cryptocurrencies aside from bitcoin are known - some such as ethereum aspire to be the backbone of a future financial system. Others, like Dogecoin, have no such ambitions, and are barely used in payments or business.

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.

  • Egypt’s Largest Bank Joins Ripple Network for Cross-Border Payments

    Egypt is in the top five nations globally in terms of remittance flows from ex-pat communities.

  • Walmart Sales Growth Helped by Stimulus

    The retail giant said comparable sales rose 6% in the spring quarter compared with the same period last year. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 37%, the slowest online growth since the coronavirus outbreak.