Upstream Works Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Productivity, Agent Experience, and Customer Experience and Value

·4 min read

Upstream Works enhances agent and customer experience, and improves data consistency, cost reduction, business efficiency, and ROI, increasing customer value.

SAN ANTONIO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Frost & Sullivan analyzed the contact center omnichannel agent engagement market and, based on its results, recognizes Upstream Works with the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. The company provides contact center technology to simplify and improve agent and customer experiences. Upstream Works' desktops allow agents to drive customer interactions through interaction history, customer journey information, product and service detail, and industry-specific third-party information, in a single, visually appealing and easy-to-use desktop.

Upstream-Works-Award-Logo
Upstream-Works-Award-Logo

Gain more insight on the Upstream Works award in the contact center omnichannel agent engagement space here: https://best-practices.frost.com/upstream-works/

The Upstream Works desktop provides agents with everything they need to assist clients, including in-process tasks from other interactions with a customer, allowing them to proactively address questions during calls. Agents can also seamlessly change channels during an interaction with a single click. It enables platform flexibility for optimum customer performance value and was one of the first companies in the industry to provide customers with a choice: customers can either handle interactions natively in the Upstream Works desktop and have information populated within it, or they can have the information contextually populated to multiple other contact center business applications.

Upstream Works ensures that all its agents have the same experience, regardless of the interface clients use. By doing so, it solved some issues other companies face when using third-party desktops. For example, agents working on one desktop typically have to update data in another application. Upstream Works can automate this process for agents and push and pull data into multiple systems, such as from Upstream Works to Salesforce and back. This saves time, ensures data consistency, and allows agents to work on one desktop. It also provides a highly competitive price performance value, leading to cost reduction, increased business efficiency, and quick ROI.

Nancy Jamison, senior industry director at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "The Upstream Works desktop provides the utmost flexibility for clients and agents. It blends a multitude of functions and data sources for agents to quickly and effectively provide services without escalating to a supervisor."

Upstream Works' investment protection and platform flexibility allow clients to add and seamlessly integrate and simultaneously use non-Upstream Works components, such as AI engines, new channels, or applications. The platform provides workspaces for tens of thousands of agents across the world, enhancing customer acquisition. The company future-proofs its desktop environments, enabling companies to stay on-premises, work in a hybrid environment, or easily migrate to the cloud while providing the same desktop experience to all users. It offers 24/7 technical support, continuous software upgrades, system license tests, and a learning program to enhance customer service experience and value.

"Upstream Works consistently improves customer experience and employee experience while expanding its capabilities into core contact center adjacencies, such as AI, to enhance employee engagement, employee performance, and overall business optimization," added Jamison. With its consistent vision and strong R&D focus, Upstream Works earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in contact center omnichannel agent engagement market.

"Enterprise-ready, omnichannel desktops continue to be key in enabling contact centers to simplify and improve agent and customer experiences," said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. "Our goal is to provide tailored desktop solutions that put agents first, and allow our clients to leverage their investments, operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and improve customer experiences. Thank you, Frost & Sullivan, for recognizing our leadership and vision."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Kristen Moore
P: 210.247.3823
E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Upstream Works
Upstream Works provides integrated omnichannel contact center desktop solutions that simplify and improve the agent and customer experience. Our flexible, desktop-first solutions support digital transformation, innovation and business growth, and enable contact centers to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) while leveraging existing systems and investments. For over 20 years, Upstream Works has helped companies around the world and across industries improve operational efficiency, agent effectiveness, customer experience and business outcomes.

Contact:
Janice Keay
VP, Marketing, Upstream Works Software
jkeay@upstreamworks.com

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

