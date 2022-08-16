Upsurge in Glass Recycling Rates Potential Opportunity for Glass Crusher Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Accounting For Nearly 1/4 of Total Glass Production, Glass Recycling Would Boost the Installation of Glass Crushers

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global glass crusher market is estimated at US$ 590.3 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Globally, increasing concerns regarding waste management along with rising challenges related to waste disposal are expected to drive the waste recycling market. The laying down of strict laws has fast-tracked research and development initiatives in waste recycling, which is expected to support market growth for glass crushers.

For Critical Insights on Glass Crusher Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7622

On a global level, people produce 2.12 billion tons of all types of waste every year. Globally, nearly 28 million tons of glass is recycled, which is estimated to be 21% of the overall volume of glass produced. The amount of recycled glass waste has been increasing over the years. Adoption of glass crushers for glass waste management and recycling is expected to generate high revenue prospects over the years ahead.

How is the U.S. F&B Sector Driving High Demand for Glass Crushers?

The United States glass crusher market is currently valued at US$ 148.3 million and is expected to reach US$ 300.5 million by 2032.

The United States had one of the world's largest industrial and commercial sectors. The country accounts for a large share of the glass crusher market; roughly 90.2% in the North American region.

The eye-catching development of America's commercial and industrial sector presents significant opportunities for market players. Growing initiatives by the government and end-use industries are expected to create lots of opportunities for glass crusher manufacturers in the near future.

Story continues

The U.S. remains one of the world's largest markets for glass manufacturing, which also makes it a lucrative market for glass crusher suppliers. Higher population and environmental awareness among Americans will drive the growth of the glass recycling machines market in the country over the coming years.

To learn more about Glass Crusher Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7622

Key Segments Covered in the Glass Crusher Industry Survey

By Type :



Jaw Crushers

Hammer Crushers Roll Crushers Impact Crushers Compound Crushers





By Capacity :



Below 25 Tons/Hr

25-50 Tons/Hr 50-100 Tons/Hr Above 100 Tons/Hr



By Output Type :



Glass to Sand

Glass to Cullets



By Feed Size :



Less than 150 mm

150-250 mm Above 250 mm





By Noise Level :



Low (below 70 db)

Medium (70-85 db) High (Above 85 db)





By Application :



Food & Beverage Industry

Medical Industry Automotive Interior & Construction Labs and Research Centers Others



Market Development

The business environment in the glass crusher market continues to reflect a rollup within the industry despite difficult economic conditions. To gain a solid hold in the market, prominent manufacturers are employing inorganic strategies; for instance, the acquisition of BOTTLECYCLER by TOMRA has consolidated the market dynamics in terms of competition.

Market participants are creating tie-ups with government recycling facilities and waste management programs to supply their offerings and cater to the rising demand. Also, market players are channelizing their marketing resources for capturing higher sales, particularly from the food & beverages industry where hotels, restaurants, and cafés are prominent demand creators.

Get Customization on Glass Crusher Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7622

Key players in the Glass Crusher Market

HARDEN

Ampulverizer (Hustler Conveyor Company)

American Pulverizer

McLanahan

Techna-Flo IMI plc

BottleCycler

Key Takeaways from Glass Crusher Market Study

The global glass crusher market is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.7% and top US$ 1 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 1.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under type, jaw glass crushers dominate the market and are currently valued at US$ 34.7 million.

North America and Europe dominated the market with 27.1% and 35.1% market shares in 2021, respectively.

The food & beverage industry is likely to represent 46.8% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for glass crushers is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.1% and 5.4%, in Europe and South Asia & Oceania, respectively.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Resilient Flooring Market- The global resilient flooring market is poised to grow at nearly 5.6% CAGR, in terms of value until 2026, surpassing US$ 10 Bn by the end of the short-term forecast period. As of 2020, the market was valued at US$ 7.2 Bn, up from US$ 6.1 Bn in 2017.

Fire Suppression Systems Market- The market for fire suppression systems was valued at nearly US$ 17 Bn as of 2021, and is expected to surge Y-o-Y at a rate of 5.8% in 2022, reaching US$ 18 Bn. By the end of the forecast period 2022-2032, the market is likely to have grown 1.6x in value terms to reach US$ 30 Bn.

Construction Equipment Market- The global construction equipment market was valued at US$ 113 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a steady CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. As per this growth rate, this industry can be projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 174 Bn by 2032.

Machine Tools Market- The global market for machine tools is estimated to witness slow growth over the next couple of years attributed to COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a swift and severe impact on the global machine tools market with significant disruption in imports from China.

Ammunition Market- The global ammunition market was valued at US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4.16% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 20 Billion.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that waterjet cutting machine revenues will expand nearly 1.6x between 2021 and 2031, surpassing US$ 1.5 Bn in 2031 with a 10 year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5%.

Personal Protective Equipment Market- As of 2021, sales of personal protective equipment were valued at US$ 51.5 Billion, and are expected to surge at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.9% in 2022, reaching US$ 53 Billion. Across the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032, the personal protective equipment market value is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 100.3 Billion.

Aerial Work Platforms Market- The global aerial work platforms market, the market is gaining traction steadily, expected to ascend at around 6% CAGR through 2031. As per the report, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 9.3 Bn by 2021. Preference for boom lifts will remain dominant, with a predicted absolute opportunity worth US$ 2.5 Bn during the forecast period.

Brushless DC Motors Market- The worldwide brushless DC motor market was estimated at US$ 18 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. As of 2022, the industry is forecast to be valued at US$ 19 Billion, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 5.5%.

Pre-Painted Steel Coil Market- The pre-painted steel coil market has garnered a market value of US$ 10.64 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 19.79 Bn.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



