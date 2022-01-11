U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,681.78
    +11.49 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,029.70
    -39.17 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,073.85
    +131.03 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,164.74
    -6.41 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.82
    +2.59 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    +14.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.21 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3980
    +0.1900 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,318.30
    +651.92 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.00
    +8.58 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.27
    +40.02 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Uptake Teams up with Cognizant to Unlock Unified Data Management for Energy & Utilities Industries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Through the partnership, Cognizant becomes the first certified systems integrator for Uptake Fusion

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake, the leader in industrial intelligence software-as-a-service, announced today its collaboration with Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading professional services company, to enable unified data management for the energy and utilities industries. This partnership brings together Uptake Fusion, which collects, moves, organizes, and curates data in Microsoft Azure to power advanced industrial analytics and asset performance management, with the industry consulting, systems integration, and application services of Cognizant.

Uptake (PRNewsfoto/Uptake)
Uptake (PRNewsfoto/Uptake)

"Uptake Fusion raises the value of the investments industrial operators have made in their existing operational technology (OT) data and automation systems. It cost-effectively allows companies to set up data lakes, in addition to enterprise-wide asset monitoring, automated reporting, and digital twins," shared David Cox, Assistant Vice President and Consulting Lead, Energy and Utilities, Cognizant. "With Uptake Fusion, Cognizant strengthens the ability of our customers to realize the value of data intelligence sooner and at scale."

In their enterprise cloud environment, industrial companies can use Uptake Fusion to provide internal and third-party data consumers with the data needed for industrial intelligence. Users can leverage its open APIs as plug-ins with existing non-proprietary tools such as Microsoft Power BI, PowerApps, and Azure Time Series Insights for dashboards, reporting, and monitoring.

"Process companies have their personnel and technical challenges with the availability of industrial intelligence for their maintenance, reliability, financial, and operational teams," said Kayne Grau, CEO, Uptake. "Uptake's partnership with Cognizant widens and accelerates access to Industrial AI while also curating and strengthening the integrity of OT data for broad enterprise use."

Uptake Fusion connects to underlying OT systems that contain time-series data – including but not limited to OSIsoft PI System, Rockwell FactoryTalk, Inductive Automation Ignition, among other SCADA, historian, and IIoT sensors –– to cost-effectively enable advanced analytics applications. Through secure data movement, storage orchestration, and curation with other enterprise data sets such as SAP, IBM, and Oracle, Uptake provides a rapid, scalable approach to cost-effectively unlock the pent-up demand of AI-enabled industrial intelligence.

Cognizant's Energy & Utilities (E&U) Consulting Practice operates as a trusted advisory partner to utility and energy leaders, helping them leverage operational value from a digital world. Our business consulting professionals ensure that energy and utilities clients receive exceptional business results from their technology investments and sourcing programs. Our domain experts leverage data to automate insights in the subsurface evaluation and oil and gas reservoir characterization and improve facets of utility operations by discovering value from data; works with clients to leverage digital technologies to integrate distributed energy resources (DER), create intelligent digital oil fields, adapting to increased customer and stakeholder demands while driving efficiency excellence to deliver on the customer promise; advances energy and utility strategies aligned with their business models, systems and operating assets in controls centers of the future ( EAM, ADMS, APM, AMI ) for grid modernization, real time monitoring well or fields AI, leak detection and prevention on pipelines, incorporation of wind and solar energy sources in our clients' portfolios, secures rapidly evolving IT and OT systems, and provides thought leadership for AMI2.0 from strategy to deployments. Learn more at www.cognizant.com/energy-utilities-technology-solutions.

ABOUT COGNIZANT
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the US, Cognizant is ranked 185 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

ABOUT UPTAKE
Uptake is the industrial intelligence system, providing actionable insight for operators across a variety of industries. Uptake gives all departments — maintenance, reliability, operations, and financial teams — a single, shared, and contextualized view of every operational asset and interaction that affects performance. Driven by powerful data science models and cloud computing, Uptake's products deliver actionable insights that predict and prevent asset failure, increase compliance with ESG initiatives, mitigate catastrophic risk, optimize maintenance strategy, reduce repair costs, enhance productivity, and ensure operator safety. With 40+ patents and recognized for leadership in Industrial AI by Gartner, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with a presence in Canada, South America, Europe, India, and Australia. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

Cognizant
Stephen Chasko
stephen.chasko@cognizant.com

Uptake
Linda Bartman
press@uptake.com, +1 312-242-2167

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uptake-teams-up-with-cognizant-to-unlock-unified-data-management-for-energy--utilities-industries-301449717.html

SOURCE Uptake

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesJamie Dimon said that, for the fir

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Oil Climbs on Outlook for Decline in U.S. Crude Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained as traders focused on tightening supplies, with U.S. crude stockpiles forecast to decline for a seventh straight week.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesW

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • The North Face Appoints 16-Year Nike Veteran Nicole Otto as Next Global Brand President

    VF Corp. confirmed Otto will succeed Steve Murray, who is set to retire this year.

  • Costa Rica hydro plant gets new lease on life from crypto mining

    A small river in the middle of coffee plantations, sugar cane fields and a forest provides energy to a hydroelectric power plant in Costa Rica that feeds hundreds of computers wired up to the cryptocurrency mining business. The plant was forced to reinvent itself after 30 years because the government stopped buying electricity during the pandemic due to surplus power supply in the Central American country, where the state has a monopoly on energy distribution. "We had to pause activity for nine months, and exactly one year ago I heard about Bitcoin, blockchain and digital mining," said Eduardo Kooper, president of the family business that owns the 60-hectare farm Data Center CR and the plant.

  • Humble & Fume Begins to Build its California Supply Chain

    Jakob Ripshtein By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Humble & Fume recently appointed a new Chairman of the Board, Jakob Ripshtein, who brings a wealth of experience in supply chain management and other consumer packaged goods specialties to the gig from formerly serving as president of Aprhia (now Tilray) and Diageo Canada. Ripshtein is also […]

  • Omicron Pushes Hong Kong’s Import Supply Chain to Brink of Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s omicron outbreak is dealing a double whammy to businesses.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronNot only will new social distancing curbs crimp revenue for retail

  • Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

    The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and Michelle Johnston Holthaus to head up its largest business division.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Dallas wants to be the site of Ford and Argo AI's next autonomous vehicle facility

    Dallas council members will vote Wednesday on whether to approve an economic development agreement with Ford in the hopes of being home to the automaker's next autonomous vehicle facility, reported The Dallas Morning News. Ford, an investor and customer of AV technology company Argo AI, is working with Argo to commercialize the self-driving technology. The facility in Dallas, if the location is ultimately chosen by Ford, would be similar to those operations.

  • $100 Oil? Bets Are Rolling In Again.

    In fact, traders are making bets again that U.S. oil prices will rise above $100. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, were down 0.2% on Monday to $78.72 per barrel. “We have yet to encounter a market bear this year, whether on the commodity side, equity investor or with corporate clients,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran in a note on Sunday.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • 3 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Global passenger car production hasn't grown year over year since 2017, and the semiconductor shortage ensured that light global vehicle production (LVP) will only increase by around 1.2% in 2021. With the industry set for a multi-year recovery beginning in 2022, it's time to look at auto parts manufacturers Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) and Magna International (NYSE: MGA), and automotive coatings company Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA).

  • Amazon confirms 'Project Tiger' plan for Renton warehouse

    Amazon's plan — dubbed "Project Tiger" — includes the renovation of a 164,480-square-foot building in Renton. Here's how the company says it will use the facility.

  • Dexcom's Charts Don't Make a Convincing Case for Its Shares

    The stock of the maker of glucose monitoring systems may be seeking a bottom but it isn't clear whether it has gotten there yet.

  • Oil approaches $82, with demand recovery seen on track

    Oil rose to nearly $82 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. A lack of capacity in some countries has meant that supply additions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are running below the allowed increase under a pact with its allies. "Omicron has yet to wreak the havoc of the Delta variant and may never do so, keeping the global recovery on track," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.