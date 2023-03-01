U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Upton's Naturals Seitan is a Top Seller at Retail

·2 min read

Uniquely Independently Owned Plant-Based Meat Company Exhibits at Expo West

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upton's Naturals, the first to bring pre-seasoned seitan to market in 2006, is today the #1 selling seitan brand in Natural and MULO Channels (SPINS 52 weeks ending 12/4/22) and the only nationally distributed, independently owned company in its category. As meat alternatives and vegan diets have grown in popularity, Upton's Naturals Seitan has seen a continued boost in sales, along with increased interest from shoppers seeking versatile, plant-based products crafted from simple ingredients. Growing approximately 600% from 2013 through 2022, this self-funded brand has competed in an expanding marketplace by directing its resources toward engaging an ethically minded consumer base.

Upton's Naturals
Upton's Naturals

Exhibiting at this year's Natural Products Expo West, booth #5617, Upton's Naturals will sample its Seitan offerings. Core varieties include Ground and Italian, which serve as tasty substitutes for ground meat; Traditional, which comes in bigger pieces; Chorizo, featuring a kick from guajillo chilis; and Bacon, made with natural hickory smoke. Made in the USA and great in everything from pasta and pizza to tacos and sandwiches, the products deliver a good source of protein, are Certified Plant Based and CRC Kosher, and contain no GMOs, trans fat or cholesterol. Upton's Naturals Seitan can also be found in four of the six flavors of its canned soups.

Founder Daniel Staackmann created the original Italian Seitan recipe when experimenting in his home kitchen. He found that integrating additional seasoning into the Seitan before cooking provided an impactful flavor boost to the meat alternative. This proved to be a game-changer in the then burgeoning vegan marketplace and helped make a food that had been around for thousands of years more accessible to mainstream consumers.

Said Staackmann, "When we started this company, the options for convenient meat alternatives were slim to none. Now, when the opposite is true, we're finding that products like ours, made from real, simple ingredients, are still a favorite among consumers."

In addition to its Seitan offerings, the ethical vegan company introduced the first pre-seasoned, heat-and-eat Jackfruit to market, along with Ch'eesy Macs, Fava Taco Crumbles, and Soups. Upton's Naturals' products are sold in more than 5,000 stores nationwide, plus to foodservice and industrial customers. Visit UptonsNaturals.com and find @UptonsNaturals on social media.

Upton’s Naturals Seitan
Upton’s Naturals Seitan
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uptons-naturals-seitan-is-a-top-seller-at-retail-301755064.html

SOURCE Upton's Naturals

