'Uptrend Business' Officially Launches Financial Services Company - Focused on Education and Start-Up Assistance for New Enterprises

Partnering with National Business Capital, KGP Funding, ROK Financial, and Newtek Solutions to provide credit and funding - especially for underserved entrepreneurs and small business owners across the nation

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptrend Business (https://uptrendbusiness.com/) announced its official opening with a comprehensive series of financial tools and services intended to help new SMBs and entrepreneurs. Uptrend Business helps propel enterprises into lasting success by offering business credit, business formation, 360-degree bookkeeping and accounting, funding programs, business tax preparation, and payroll assistance. Partnering with four reputable and trusted financial companies, Uptrend Business is fully empowered to help companies develop growth strategies that work, in addition to funding those efforts.

"Credit building and credit repair are difficult in the best of times," said Wesley Paul, Founder of Uptrend Business. "But it's especially tough when whole economies are in shambles and customers are scarce. We're still deep in the weeds of this ongoing pandemic and companies continue to struggle. Most big banks have closed ranks, increased the number of loan qualifiers and credit score requirements, and are more reticent than ever to help new businesses out – especially in underserved communities. That's why our commitment to minority and underserved business owners has never been more important."

Uptrend Business has already helped thousands of business owners, independent contractors, and non-profits secure critical PPP loans during the pandemic. And Uptrend Business has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of other entrepreneurs and independent contractors in need by releasing over $9 million in loans to date, assisting over 400 applicants.

Uptrend Business: Programs to Nurture Growing Businesses

Uptrend Business understands the struggle that small businesses undergo and aims to help by offering fresh ideas and renewed momentum. Education is key, and that is why Uptrend Business provides a wealth of information to entrepreneurs about starting a business, getting access to capital, understanding personal taxes, protecting against legal risks such as bankruptcy or scams, and other topics crucial to running a successful enterprise.

Intended as a one-stop resource, Uptrend Business also offers:

Business Formation: Easy business creation, using a full suite of startup services that include business credit establishment and bookkeeping. Start an LLC, Corporation, Sole Proprietorship, or Legal Partnership.

Business Credit: Begin building credit without using personal credit resources. Incorporate a business or form an LLC. EIN and Entity Setup assistance; business name/address/email/website credibility checks; establish credit report with free DUNS number and setup with D&B, Experian, and Equifax.

Bookkeeping/Accounting: A full range of organized accounting services that guarantee savings, improve efficiency and leadership, are fully confidential, and help develop strategies for business success. Including tax preparation, budgets, benefits and pensions, and retirement planning.

Funding Programs: Partnered with top tier lenders who can provide small business owners $5 million+ in startup funding. Including small business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, equipment financing, franchise financing, and merchant cash advances. Additional financing options like asset-based loans, AR financing, credit card processing, and more.

EIDL Applications: COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small business owners, including agricultural businesses and nonprofits across the U.S. Targeted advances for up to $10,000 for those who qualify, with fixed and variable options for larger loans; monthly payments; terms up to 25 years, with prime rates; government backed with no prepayment penalty.

Business Tax Preparation and Payroll: Simplified and secure tax filings that are transparent, accurate, and highly organized. Quick, accurate, and secure payroll for salaried, hourly, and contract employees.

About Uptrend Business

Founded by entrepreneurial expert Wesley Paul, Uptrend Business is a credit and business financial services company focused on educating and empowering underserved small business owners. Uptrend Business instructs on how to get business credit and startup funding, while addressing all the nuanced financial issues related to launching a new enterprise. Uptrend Business also provides solid credit and funding solutions, from loans and tax preparation to bookkeeping. Uptrend Business is prepared with every resource a new business needs to help ensure lasting success. Learn more at: www.UptrendBusiness.com.

