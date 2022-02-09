U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

UPTYCS BOLSTERS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO FUEL CONTINUED GROWTH

·2 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptycs announced today that it is expanding its team with key leadership promotions and hiring.

Divakar Permalla was promoted to VP of Customer Experience. In this new role, the IBM alum will oversee the expansion of customer success initiatives including new education, onboarding and delivering value to our customers. Additionally Bryan Sadowski is joining from Splunk as Vice President of Technical Alliances to lead the company's alliances with cloud service providers, managed services providers and other partners.

"Top talent has always been core to Uptycs' success—and Bryan and Divakar are the perfect example," said Ganesh Pai, CEO, Uptycs. "Bryan's pedigree in deep tech, cybersecurity, and Divakar's expertise in analytics, professional services and customer engagement, are precisely what we need during this momentous time in our company. Their contributions will be key for us as we continue to execute on our vision of becoming the leading cloud-native security provider."

Permalla has excelled at spearheading customer experience over the last 2 years at Uptycs. Prior to Uptycs, he held various global roles at IBM, Trigo and I2, where he was responsible for solutions architecture, professional services and customer engagement.

"At Uptycs, I'm amazed at the caliber of customers. They are sophisticated and they have a higher bar" said Permalla. "I've been fortunate to experience stellar growth and customer engagement with a top-notch team to back a great platform-based product with deep engineering expertise. These are the elements that define a successful venture and I'm excited to lead the customer experience"

Sadowski joins Uptycs from Splunk Field GTM group where he headed global technical strategy. Previously, Bryan was VP Data Science and Customer Success at Gamalon where he was responsible for building machine learning solutions for customers.

"Uptycs has all the elements of a winning company: a best-in-class product, visionary leadership and world-class team," said Sadowski. "In a short time, Uptycs has become a leader in helping some of the largest enterprises protect their modern attack surfaces with their unique offering. I look forward to playing a role in their growth chapter and help put the Uptycs' platform in the hands of every security team worldwide."

About Uptycs
Uptycs provides a cloud-native security analytics platform for security analysts, site reliability engineers, incident response teams and IT professionals to observe and secure their cloud workloads and endpoints -- all from the same place. A growing number of enterprises are using Uptycs for comprehensive security visibility at scale. Common use cases include fleet visibility, intrusion detection, vulnerability management, audit, and compliance for their laptops, servers and cloud workloads. Learn more about Uptycs: https://www.uptycs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uptycs-bolsters-leadership-team-to-fuel-continued-growth-301478938.html

SOURCE Uptycs

