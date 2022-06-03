U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2022

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
·1 min read
  • RILBA.CO
Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date 3 June 2022

                

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2022

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for 2022. The expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,350-1,650 million range to the DKK 1,600-1,850 million range and the expectations for profit before tax are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,300-1,650 million range to the DKK 1,550-1,800 million range.

The background to the upward adjustment is primarily a continued positive development in lending and a satisfactory increase in customers, which ensures a more satisfactory income flow than budgeted.


Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Attachment


