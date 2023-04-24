U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,155.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,920.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,092.75
    +2.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.80
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.38
    -0.49 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.50
    +4.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5260
    -0.0440 (-1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    17.44
    +0.27 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2452
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5210
    +0.4250 (+0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,446.57
    -200.52 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.23
    -22.72 (-3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,903.93
    -10.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,593.52
    +29.15 (+0.10%)
     

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2023

Grønlandsbanken A/S
·1 min read
Gr&#xf8;nlandsbanken A/S
Grønlandsbanken A/S

As a consequence of the bank's good performance in Q1 2023, the expected profit before tax is adjusted upwards to an interval of DKK 145 - 185 million.

Most recently, in company notification no. 1/2023 of 1 March 2023, the bank announced expectations for 2023 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 130 -170 million.

The Report for Q1-2023 will be published on 9 May 2023.

Please direct any questions to:

Kind regards,
The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Tel. no.: +299 34 78 00/e-mail: mbk@banken.gl

Attachment