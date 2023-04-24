Upward adjustment of expectations for 2023

Grønlandsbanken A/S

As a consequence of the bank's good performance in Q1 2023, the expected profit before tax is adjusted upwards to an interval of DKK 145 - 185 million.

Most recently, in company notification no. 1/2023 of 1 March 2023, the bank announced expectations for 2023 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 130 -170 million.

The Report for Q1-2023 will be published on 9 May 2023.

