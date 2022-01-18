U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,594.89
    -67.96 (-1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,367.89
    -543.92 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,662.46
    -231.29 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,125.80
    -36.65 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.34
    +1.52 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.59 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    -0.0054 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    +0.0820 (+4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5150
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,713.51
    -903.42 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.81
    -13.58 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.12
    -43.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Upward plans to open a 250,000-square-foot vertical farm in PA early next year

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Brooklyn-based Upward Farms this week unveiled plans to launch a massive 250,000-square-foot vertical farm. Set for an early-2023 opening, the site will be located in Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County. It’s a massive footprint for a vertical farm -- particularly for a category that prides itself on limited land use. The roughly six acres of land puts the farm at multiple times the size of the competition’s space. The location is Upward’s third farm.

The farm will specifically focus on microgreens -- a popular choice for indoor farming, due to its flexibility and limited spatial requirements versus other crops. Rather than the hydroponic or aeroponic growing method used by most of the competition, Upward relies on aquaponics, a looped system that utilizes fish to grow plants through the production of natural fertilizer.

The interesting twist to the system is that the company also sells its farm-grown bass. In December, the company announced that -- in addition to selling produce at select New York Whole Foods locations -- it would begin selling striped bass at Greenpoint Fish and Lobster in Brooklyn.

Image Credits: Upward Farms

“With this new facility, we’ll be able to reach some of the most populous areas of the US, and nearly 100 million Americans, within a single day of distribution versus the week it can take to receive products from the west coast,” co-founder and CEO Jason Green said in a release. “This is a local success story with massive global implications for how and where food is grown, and the next generation of manufacturing technology.”

After getting up and running, Upward plans to begin sales from the farm in early 2023. The company, which raised a $121 million Series B last year, also plans to expand to additional markets in the coming year.

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon vows to cut carbon emissions from operations to ‘net zero’ — but won’t exit fossil fuels

    Exxon has emission-reduction plans for major facilities and assets and can profitably navigate the global shift toward renewable energy sources.

  • Exxon Plans to Zero Out Emissions from Operations by 2050

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. announced an “ambition” to eliminate some greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in the oil giant’s first such long-term pledge to curb carbon output. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateStocks Fall in Broad Retreat as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil

  • Eastman to Invest $1 Billion in Plastics Recycling Facility in France

    (Bloomberg) -- Eastman Chemical Co. plans to invest as much as $1 billion to build the world’s biggest molecular-plastics recycling facility in France, helping to cut consumption of fossil fuels -- and boosting President Emmanuel Macron‘s credentials, less than three months before the presidential election.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oi

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Inks Deal To Develop Hydrogen-Powered City Buses?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with South Korea's Edison Motors to make city buses. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Exxon pledges net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday pledged to cut to zero its net carbon emissions from its global operations by 2050, catching up with rivals who are minimizing their carbon footprints. Exxon's 2050 plan, first mulled last year https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/exxon-considers-pledging-net-zero-carbon-emissions-by-2050-wsj-2021-08-05, covers emissions from its oil, gas, and chemical production and from the power those operations consume, so-called scope 1 and 2 targets. "We are developing comprehensive roadmaps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operated assets around the world," Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in a statement.

  • Tesla looks to Africa for key battery component to reduce dependence on China

    Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.

  • Eastman to invest up to $1 billion to accelerate circular economy through building world's largest molecular plastics recycling facility in France

    This morning, French President Emmanuel Macron and Eastman (NYSE:EMN) Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa will jointly announce Eastman's plan to invest up to $1 billion in a material-to-material molecular recycling facility in France. This facility would use Eastman's polyester renewal technology to recycle up to 160,000 metric tonnes annually of hard-to-recycle plastic waste that is currently being incinerated.

  • Cummins Partners on Project to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Natural Gas

    Cummins Inc. is partnering on a first-of-its-kind in North America hydrogen-blending project to reduce the carbon footprint of delivered natural gas.

  • Green Lantern Solar Elevates Scott Buckley to President, Bolsters Leadership Team to Drive Market Expansion

    Green Lantern Solar, a leading renewable energy development and finance company focusing on commercial-scale solar PV and energy storage systems, today announced Scott Buckley has been named Presid...

  • Which Really Costs More: Charging an EV or Filling Up Your Tank With Gas?

    Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...

  • Tonga’s volcanic eruption may harm environment for years

    The destruction from Tonga’s massive underwater volcanic eruption is still being assessed but scientists now warn that the damage could be long-lasting.The volcano has been releasing sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide— two gases that create acid rain.This could damage crops, including staples like taro, corn and bananas which locals depend on.Geologist Marco Brenna has been studying the eruption's impact via satellite photos."So as the plume rose beyond 20 kilometres it reached well into the stratosphere. So a lot of that ash and gas will remain within the stratosphere for quite a number of weeks and possibly months, and kind of circulate across the globe. The more immediate impact on Tonga especially was the ashfall directly from the cloud which blanketed most of the Tongan landscape in a few centimetres of ash from what has been seen off satellite images. And that basically had an impact on basically water, drinking water sources, on vegetation, grazing for animals etc. because the volcanic ash is toxic."And it may not just be Tonga - much of the rain could land on Fiji.Underwater, fish are at risk.Tonga's livelihoods depend on the ocean..but ash from the eruption could be harmful to marine life.Murky, ash-filled water near the volcano will deprive fish of food and wipe out spawning beds."Certainly fisheries are likely to have been impacted by, for instance, the murkiness of the water. So the eruption would have produced quite a lot of suspended particle in the ocean water, so that might impact fishing grounds. Ashfall could also have such an impact and could potentially cause changes in ocean surface acidification."Meanwhile, surviving marine life will be forced to migrate.Even before the eruption, Tonga’s reefs were threatened by disease outbreaks and the effects of climate change including coral bleaching and increasingly strong cyclones.

  • PCC invests in renewable energy education

    Pueblo Community College is expanding its education on solar energy.

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • Metal Energy Updates on Drill Plans for Q1 2022

    Metal Energy Corp. ("the "Company" or "Metal Energy") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce its diamond drilling exploration plans for Q1 2022 on the Company's Strange and Manibridge nickel projects. Drilling is expected to begin the week of January 24th for Strange and late-February/early-March for Manibridge.

  • These machines scrub greenhouse gases from the air – an inventor of direct air capture technology shows how it works

    One 'mechanical tree' is about 1,000 times faster at removing carbon dioxide from air than a natural tree. The first is to start operating in Arizona in 2022. Illustration via Arizona State UniversityTwo centuries of burning fossil fuels has put more carbon dioxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere than nature can remove. As that CO2 builds up, it traps excess heat near Earth’s surface, causing global warming. There is so much CO2 in the atmosphere now that most scenarios show endi

  • Meet the 56 animals at the Jefferson Middle School Zoo and the students who care for them

    The Jefferson Middle School Zoo allows RISE students to care for animals like snakes and guinea pigs learning biology and empathy.

  • Less than half of projected U.S. renewable diesel output likely by 2025 - study

    U.S. refiners and biofuel companies are likely to reach less than half the renewable diesel production projected by the U.S. government for 2025 due to policy and feedstock constraints, according to a study released Tuesday from consultancy Cerulogy. Numerous petroleum refiners across North America are planning to convert facilities to process waste and vegetable oils into renewable fuels, a small but growing market backed by government incentives. The Energy Information Administration estimates renewable diesel production capacity in the United States could increase fivefold by 2024 from 1 billion gallons currently to more than 5 billion gallons per year.

  • Endangered Dolphins Swim Alongside Paddleboarders in New Zealand Bay

    A pod of Hector’s dolphins joined paddleboarders in Te Waewae Bay, New Zealand, recently shared video shows.Footage by Ross Harvey Trafford shows the dolphins swimming alongside and underneath paddleboarders off the southern coast of New Zealand’s South Island.New Zealand’s Department of Conservation lists Hector’s dolphins as “nationally vulnerable”, meaning the species faces a high risk of extinction in the medium term, reports said.There are about 15,000 Hector’s dolphins over the age of one, the department said.The Department of Conservation has rules about flying drones near marine mammals. However, it said that Trafford was not in breach of them as this was an unplanned wildlife encounter, with the dolphins swimming into the frame of Trafford’s video. Credit: Ross Harvey Trafford via Storyful

  • How Wisconsin cheese is helping put the first Indigenous-owned distillery in the country on the map

    A Red Cliff tribal citizen became the first Native American to open a distillery on a reservation and makes spirits from Wisconsin cheese.

  • 'Rarely Encountered' Blanket Octopus Makes an Appearance on Great Barrier Reef

    A marine biologist spotted the rarely seen blanket octopus while filming on the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland earlier this month.Footage captured by Jacinta Shackleton, posted to her Instagram account on January 6, shows the elusive sea creature twisting and turning beneath the waves.“Today I had such an incredible snorkel and came across a blanket octopus,” Shacklton wrote alongside the clip. “These animals are a rarely encountered pelagic octopus species that spend their whole lifecycle in the open ocean.”“The first live male was only sighted in 2002,” she added. Credit: Jacinta Shackleton via Storyful