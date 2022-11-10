U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,770.25
    +14.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,604.00
    +77.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,897.75
    +67.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.50
    +7.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.15
    -0.68 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.20
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    -0.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9948
    -0.0066 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.44
    +0.90 (+3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1380
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4450
    +0.0350 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,443.33
    -1,261.61 (-7.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.37
    -38.33 (-9.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.08
    -9.17 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Upwards revision of 2022 net profit guidance

Danmarks Skibskredit A/S
Danmarks Skibskredit A/S
Danmarks Skibskredit A/S


Danish Ship Finance revises upwards its guidance: Full-year 2022 net profit in the current market environment is now expected to be in the range of DKK 575 million to DKK 675 million.

Our previous guidance was for full-year net profit of DKK 275 million to DKK 335 million.

The significant upward revision is driven by reversal of loan impairment charges. Underlying trading conditions are in aggregate in line with our previous expectations.

The business outlook remains subject to market factors and elements beyond our direct control.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]

  • Analysts Are Updating Their Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

    Shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up...

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These industry leaders have been dragged lower by the downturn, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • 3 Green Flags for Amazon's Future

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock plunged after the company posted double-digit sales growth for the third quarter. Considering the broader economic weakness that is beyond Amazon's control, the stock's collapse looks overdone. Management remains focused on the long term by making investments in the business that expand the company's competitive advantage to drive more growth.

  • Is Alphabet (GOOG) Still a Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Mayar Capital, an asset management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending September 30, 2022, the Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund (Class A) was down -11.69% net of all expenses and fees, while the MSCI World Index declined by -6.19% in […]

  • FTX Hurtles Toward Bankruptcy With $8 Billion Hole, US Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis engulfing Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com is rapidly worsening, with the onetime crypto wunderkind warning of bankruptcy if his firm can’t secure funds to cover a shortfall of as much as $8 billion.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Had a

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you, and welcome to Unity's third quarter 2022 earnings call. Today, I'm joined by John Riccitiello, our CEO, president, and chairman; and by Luis Visoso, our CFO. Now, before we begin, I want to note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities, expectations for future financial performance, and similar items, all of which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Could Plunge as Much as 88%, According to Wall Street

    Although it's been a challenging year for new and tenured investors, Wall Street has historically remained optimistic about the equity markets. This is particularly visible in the price targets Wall Street analysts and pundits assign for publicly traded companies. For example, the vast majority of the innovation-driven companies that comprise the Nasdaq 100 -- an index of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- have a higher average price target set by Wall Street analysts and pundits than their current share price.

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • What the hell just happened in crypto? A Q&A in plain English about Binance’s takedown of FTX

    Crypto has seen its fair share of crazy days. Tuesday may have been the craziest.