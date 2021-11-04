U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,675.33
    +14.76 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,084.35
    -73.23 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,915.88
    +104.29 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,399.27
    -5.02 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.70
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.80
    +28.90 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.67 (+2.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1551
    -0.0071 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5230
    -0.0560 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3506
    -0.0177 (-1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6730
    -0.3180 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,018.28
    -1,317.29 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,508.53
    -39.86 (-2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.40
    +30.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     

UpWest raises $70 million for Fund IV, investing in Israeli founders looking to tackle U.S. market

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

UpWest, the venture firm led by Shuly Galili, Gil Ben-Artzy and Assaf Warhaft, announced this morning that it has closed on a $70 million fund, the fourth in the firm's 10+ year history.

The firm is unique in that it specializes in funding and supporting Israeli founders who are looking to enter the U.S. market early in their startup's life.

The earliest funds for the firm were sub-$10 million, but returned and then some for LPs thanks to investments in startups like SentinelOne, which recently went public at a valuation north of $10 billion. Some other standout portfolio companies for UpWest include Honeybook (valued over $2 billion after its recent raise), Stampli, Imbuit, and CyCognito.

As the firm has matured, and seen success with its portfolio, it has become more able to be aggressive within the ecosystem. UpWest can now lead pre-seed and seed rounds, and has already taken point on four seed rounds for stealthy companies, using capital from its new fund.

Though UpWest is sector agnostic, it has developed expertise in areas where Israeli tech is strongest, such as cybersecurity, AI, cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and fintech.

Galili told TechCrunch that there is opportunity in spaces like modernization of data, particularly in industries like the supply chain and health care.

Alongside the news of its next fund, UpWest is also announcing that it has opened an office in Tel Aviv. Galili explained that this structures the firm to be more similar to many of its portfolio companies, who have an HQ in the U.S. but run an engineering team based in Israel.

"Israel continues to be a bellwether for new innovation, new technologies, and it's a maturing ecosystem, to the point where you have now so many unicorns and so much money flowing to the late stage," said Galili. "We're also seeing a lot of new players coming into Israel and billions of dollars have been poured into kind of betting on the fast horses there. The current seed stage, however, I would say is still an area where we feel — because we've had 10 years of really specializing in that category and building the right infrastructure and the right relationships with others — we feel we have incredible opportunity to continue to be active."

Recommended Stories

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three-and six-month periods ended September 30, 2021.

  • Moderna misses in Q3, cuts forecast for COVID vaccine revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down Q3 earnings results for Moderna, which missed estimates and cut back forecasts for COVID-19 vaccine revenue, and Pfizer, which raised its outlook for vaccine revenue.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. The biotech stock was down roughly 12% in the daily session as of 11 a.m. EDT. The World Health Organization (WHO) granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech and Ocugen's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine today -- a development that had been viewed as a potentially major bullish catalyst for Ocugen stock.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

    Microsoft is the sole survivor in the current top 10 list. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is the smallest stock on this list, and it would probably have to go up at least 30 times in value to make the top 10 of 2035.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Today

    Electric semi-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) released its third-quarter report Thursday, and there were several things in it that pleased investors. Among them, the report offered more clarity about the ramifications of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into the alleged misbehavior of the company under former Chairman Trevor Milton. Nikola said that it is on track to deliver up to 25 of its Tre battery electric vehicles to dealers and customers by the end of this year.

  • Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says US stocks are in a 'magnificent bubble' even crazier than in 1929 — here are 3 of his safe haven selections

    This super investor says the market is due for a correction. It might be time to listen.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ET earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • 10 Cheap Stocks to Buy Before Christmas

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap stocks to buy before Christmas. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Before Christmas. Investors who are looking for a reliable short-term growth opportunity can make a safe bet on the stocks that are […]

  • Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Bakkt Holdings' (NYSE:BKKT) Cash Burn Situation

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • 10 Stocks that Doubled in 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that doubled in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks that Doubled in 2021. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently forecast that the global economy will grow 5.9% in 2021, down from 6% growth predicted in […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

    Their businesses are safe, and solid financials enable these companies to pursue attractive growth opportunities.

  • Roku falls after hours following Q3 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the key numbers from Roku's latest earnings report.

  • Here's What Investors Should Expect From Sundial Growers in Q3

    There will be no shortage of things for investors to look for when Sundial releases its earnings report in mid-November.

  • Great Panther Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSEA: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, announces unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from its three wholly-owned mines: the Tucano Gold Mine ("Tucano") in Brazil, and Topia and the Guanajuato Mine Complex ("the GMC") in Mexico, both primarily silver mines.

  • Qualcomm shares rise after earnings report

    The chipmaker reported Q4 earnings buoyed by strong demand for Android devices, reports Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre.

  • Moderna Crashes On Its Slashed 2021 Outlook — Taking Vaccine Stocks With It

    Moderna stock plummeted Thursday after the company reported lighter-than-expected Covid vaccine sales and third-quarter earnings.

  • Earnings: Qualcomm beats, Roku misses

    Qualcomm and Roku both reported earnings on Wednesday after the bell. Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down what happened.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells Zillow Stock a Day After Buying the Dip

    ARK Funds sold 3.9 million shares of Zillow on Wednesday, a day after snapping up almost 289,000 shares.

  • 2 Biotech Companies That Might Be on Pfizer's Radar Right Now

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has a unique problem. The company's annual revenue haul was upped in a big way this year, thanks to its BioNTech-partnered COVID-19 vaccine. While explosive revenue growth is always a good thing, Pfizer is now tasked with finding a way to keep its top line headed in the right direction over the long haul.

  • Why Freshworks Stock Dropped 16% Today

    Shares of software-as-a-service specialist Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) cratered on Wednesday, falling 15.9% through 10 a.m. EDT despite the company reporting what was technically an "earnings beat" last night. Analysts had forecast that the company, which provides help-desk services to small and medium-sized businesses, would book $90.8 million in sales and lose $0.10 per share in the third quarter. In fact, Freshworks booked sales of $96.6 million and lost only $0.04 per share.