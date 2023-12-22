On December 18, 2023, Hayden Brown, President & CEO of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK), sold 27,189 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 182,152 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that connects businesses with freelancers, independent talent, and agencies around the globe. The platform offers a range of services, including writing, graphic design, data entry, and software development, among others. Upwork's business model is designed to cater to the growing trend of remote and freelance work, providing a comprehensive solution for both clients and freelancers to engage and transact.

The insider transaction history for Upwork Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Upwork Inc President & CEO Hayden Brown Sells 27,189 Shares

On the valuation front, shares of Upwork Inc were trading at $15.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market cap stands at $2.01 billion.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $15.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $25.66, Upwork Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

Upwork Inc President & CEO Hayden Brown Sells 27,189 Shares

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

