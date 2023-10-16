Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shareholders have endured a 45% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shareholders, since the share price is down 45% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 21%. Even worse, it's down 16% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Upwork wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Upwork grew revenue at 23% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 13% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It's possible that the prior share price assumed unrealistically high future growth. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Upwork is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Upwork in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Upwork had a tough year, with a total loss of 9.9%, against a market gain of about 21%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 7% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Upwork you should know about.

