Upwork to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 27, 2022

Upwork Inc.
·1 min read
Upwork Inc.
Upwork Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com for approximately one year.

About Upwork
Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace, as measured by GSV, that connects businesses with independent talent. We serve everyone from one-person startups to over 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.3 billion on Upwork in 2021 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact:
Evan Barbosa
Investor Relations
investor@upwork.com


