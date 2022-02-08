U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.85
    -11.02 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,173.41
    +82.28 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,955.73
    -59.94 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.70
    +11.10 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.43
    -1.89 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1412
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    +0.0530 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5160
    +0.4360 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,224.68
    -105.14 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.67
    -32.19 (-3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.50
    -6.97 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Uqora Launches New Vulva Wash

·3 min read

Leading urinary care brand answers consumer demand for a clean wash with newest product

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uqora, the leading urinary care brand, has launched Wash, a brand-new balancing vulva cleanser. Available now at Uqora.com, Wash ($13) is composed of just six ingredients (water, coco glucosides, lactic acid, hydrogen peroxide, microcrystalline cellulose, and xanthan gum) designed to wash the area without compromising vaginal health. Known for its flagship line of proactive urinary tract health supplements and its UTI relief products, Uqora is dedicated to providing products that help to manage urinary health from end to end.

Uqora, the leading urinary care brand, has launched Wash, a brand-new balancing vulva cleanser.

In a healthy vagina, lactobacilli bacteria (the healthy bacteria) release lactic acid and hydrogen peroxide to help keep the pH of the area low. Formulated to mimic this natural function, Wash includes what is already present in the vagina (lactic acid and hydrogen peroxide), so you can cleanse your vulva without compromising your vaginal or urinary health. Unlike many body and intimate washes currently on the market, Uqora's Wash is a clean formula, free of the essential oils, fragrances, and pH disruptors that are frequently used.

Wash may not be necessary for everyone, but it was developed to deliver a safe, and effective, option for anyone who is interested in using a vulva wash in their urinary care regimen. Washes have a complicated past, fraught with vagina and vulva shaming. Uqora's stance? If you haven't used a wash before, and haven't felt like you needed one, then skip it! If you are looking for a reliable and safe wash option, Uqora's Wash is here for you.

"Using an intimate wash is a very personal decision," says Uqora Medical Advisor, Dr. Alyssa Dweck, OB-GYN. "Many women who favor an intimate wash for regular use are those who are facing common pH disruptors: sexual activity, menstruation, hormone changes or frequent antibiotic use. It's very important to vet ingredients and pick something that does not have harsh chemicals that might disrupt the vaginal microbiome, like the Uqora Wash. Remember, vaginal health, vulvar health and urinary health are all intertwined."

Uqora recognizes the path to urinary health can feel isolating, which is why they have developed resources and communities to educate and empower. Through the Uqora Collective, a private community forum of nearly 15,000 members, Uqora learned its community was seeking a safe wash, and developed Wash in response to this feedback.

To purchase and learn more about Wash and Uqora's full line of products, visit uqora.com.

ABOUT UQORA
Uqora, a Pharmavite company, is a San Diego-based healthcare company specializing in urinary tract health. Uqora's roots lie in proactive urinary tract care and research, leading the way in the development of next-generation health products. Uqora continues to expand high-quality research in the world of urinary health in cutting-edge, effective ways. With Uqora, consumers can address every aspect of their urinary tract health, from proactive care to diagnostics and UTI symptom management. Visit www.uqora.com to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uqora-launches-new-vulva-wash-301477716.html

SOURCE Pharmavite LLC

Recommended Stories

  • FOCUS-Novavax underdelivers on COVID vaccine promises

    Novavax Inc has delivered just a small fraction of the 2 billion COVID-19 shots it plans to send around the world in 2022 and has delayed first-quarter shipments in Europe and lower income countries such as the Philippines, public officials involved in their government's vaccine rollouts told Reuters. Novavax said it has completed delivery of only around 10 million vaccine doses so far, but is moving as quickly as possible to ship its contracted supplies for this quarter. Some shipments have been held up by regulatory processes and are waiting in a distribution warehouse to go to healthcare providers, Novavax spokesperson Amy Speak said.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • Nvidia Falls as Arm Deal Collapses, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Tuesday

    Major market benchmarks were mixed, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was suffering the biggest decline in premarket trading. Futures on the Nasdaq were down close to half a percent at 8 a.m. ET. One key stock pulling the Nasdaq down was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which finally pulled the plug on a prospective acquisition deal that had been in the works for a long time.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Popped 29% Today

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) had surged 29.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Monday, after the company that this SPAC plans to merge with and take public, Rumble, made a public bid to get Joe Rogan to leave Spotify Technology for Rumble. If you're not familiar with Rumble, check out this quick primer from my colleague Rich Duprey, who explains how Rumble aims to become a platform for artists who've been "canceled" on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES C$38.1 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriter"), acting as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$6.35 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Peloton activist investor rips founder again

    The war of words continues.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • I have $50K in student loans that I took out for my son. Now he’s in prison with ‘no means to pay.’ Can I get relief?

    FIX MY WALLET MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust?

    I retired a few years ago and have a will and power of attorney, a reasonably good-sized net worth, mutual funds, annuities, cash, a home with no mortgage and a long-term health policy. I’ve read about trusts, but I’m still … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Ark Innovation ETF stocks are getting pummeled in 2022

    Investors in the Ark Innovation ETF have been fed through the wringer this year, as Cathie Wood's flagship disruption fund is already down 22% — whipsawing investors in both directions.

  • Meta could shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe

    Meta might have to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe, it has said. The company could soon find itself unable to transfer data between Europe and the US and so opt to no longer operate on the continent, it warned. The warning came as part of Meta’s annual report, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, in which it lays out the current situation of the business – including any threats it could face in the near future.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Ford, GM Warn Dealers: Charge Above Sticker Price and Face Repercussions

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.

  • The biggest chip merger ever is dead. Here's why Nvidia stopped bid for Arm and what's next.

    Nvidia's plan to buy Arm raised concerns and opposition from the moment that it was announced. Now SoftBank plans to take Arm public in an IPO.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.