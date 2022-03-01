U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,302.47
    -71.47 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,242.09
    -650.51 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,531.16
    -220.24 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.63
    -26.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.38
    +8.66 (+9.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.20
    +40.50 (+2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +1.07 (+4.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1131
    -0.0091 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7020
    -0.1370 (-7.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3312
    -0.0109 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8640
    -0.1260 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,725.71
    +2,431.06 (+5.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.69
    +8.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

URAC Call for Nominations for Measures Advisory & Research Group

URAC
·2 min read

URAC has opened a Call for Nominations for volunteers to serve on the Measures Advisory & Research Group (MARG).

Washington, DC, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC has opened a Call for Nominations for volunteers to serve on the Measures Advisory & Research Group (MARG). We are seeking individuals to serve as experts in Case Management, Disease Management, and Telehealth programs.

This committee is one of several advisory committees that oversees the accreditation work of URAC. The purpose of the MARG is to advise URAC on which performance measures to include in its accreditation products.

MARG committee members may be from a variety of external sources, such as government, providers, consumers, academia, etc. and must be knowledgeable about measures and measurement methodologies, i.e., psychometrics, risk adjustment, etc.

  • Terms are limited to three years with the option for one additional term at the discretion of the Committee Chair

  • Conflict of Interest disclosure will be required

  • Time requirement includes a 1.5 hour meeting every quarter via conference call and preparation time for full participation in meeting discussions

Selection of Measures Advisory & Research Group Members will reflect both the diversity of key healthcare stakeholders and in accordance with URAC’s Conflict of Interest Policy. Members of committees are selected based upon their expertise, their potential contribution, and the need for input from a particular stakeholder perspective.

Any interested party can submit one or more nominations for the Measures Advisory & Research Group by completing an application via the URAC website at the following link and CV to ResearchMeasurement@urac.org.

-------------------------

About URAC
Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at www.urac.org.

Media Contact
Laura Wood, Director, Marketing
communications@urac.org
Tel: (202) 326-3968

CONTACT: Laura Wood URAC 202-326-3968 communications@urac.org


Recommended Stories

  • Think Research Subsidiary Clinic 360 Partners with Peel Weight Loss Clinic to Increase Gastric Sleeve Patients

    Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Clinic 360 Inc. ("Clinic 360") has entered into a patient-sharing arrangement with Peel Weight Loss Clinic to better meet the needs of its gastric sleeve patients.

  • Republicans and Joe Manchin block Senate bill to secure abortion rights

    Democrats knew it would not pass but wanted the votes recorded nonetheless Senator Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to vote against the Women’s Health Protection Act. Photograph: Jon Cherry/Reuters A bill to enshrine the right to abortion in federal law was blocked by Senate Republicans on Monday. Although Democrats expected the bill to fail, they brought the measure forward at a perilous moment for abortion rights, to ensure votes were recorded. The supreme court is expected in June to decide

  • Noem's abortion pill limit headed to South Dakota Senate

    South Dakota Republican senators on Monday advanced a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that aims to make the state one of the hardest places to get abortion pills, though its actual enactment depends on a federal court ruling. Every Republican on the Senate Health and Human Services committee voted to advance the bill for a vote in the full chamber, even as one GOP lawmaker cautioned the Legislature on getting involved in the practice of medicine. Shortly after the decision to advance the bill to the Senate floor where a vote has not yet been scheduled, the same committee unanimously rejected a separate proposal, brought by Noem’s Republican primary challenger Rep. Steve Haugaard, to ban use of the drugs for abortions altogether.

  • Health workers’ vaccine mandate undone by religious exemptions

    Several hospital executives said they believe they have to approve the religious exemptions for their employees.

  • Behind our hospitals' doors, overworked doctors and nurses still struggle with COVID

    Health care workers were burdened as front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Things didn't get easier through the second year of the crisis.

  • South Dakota kills Rep. Steven Haugaard's chemical abortion ban, advances Noem's abortion pill law

    Early Monday, lawmakers rejected Rep. Steven Haugaard's ban on all drugs used in a medical abortion and approved Gov. Kristi Noem's pro-life law requiring in-person dispensing of misoprostol, the second drug in a medical abortion, at Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls.

  • Democrats Control Congress. Why Don’t They Legalize Abortion?

    Republican senators—and a few Democrats—will likely make that impossible.

  • Abortion rights bill fails to pass procedural vote, dies in U.S. Senate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bill to protect the right to have an abortion in the United States died in the Senate on Monday after it failed to garner enough Republican support to pass a procedural vote. While the Women's Health Protection Act was expected to fail, Democratic leaders were under pressure from constituents to put it to a vote anyway in a show of support for federal abortion rights, as the U.S. Supreme Court could soon upend those rights. Reproductive rights advocates see federal legislation as possibly the best chance to codify the right to terminate pregnancy in the United States, particularly after the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled they could soon cut constitutional protections.

  • AB Foods' Primark outlook improving as inflation weighs on food businesses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods said on Monday the outlook for its Primark fashion business was improving, though it cautioned its food businesses were facing increasing inflationary pressures. The group said sales and adjusted operating profit for its first half to March 5 would be "strongly ahead" of the prior year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting a better performance from Primark. Primark's sales were forecast to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%.

  • TD expands in U.S. with $13.4 billion First Horizon purchase in its biggest-ever deal

    (Reuters) -Toronto-Dominion Bank Group said on Monday it will buy First Horizon Corp for $13.4 billion in cash to expand its footprint in the southeastern United States, as the Canadian lender bets on rapid population growth in the region with its record acquisition. The deal is the culmination of a concerted hunt for U.S. acquisitions by TD, Canada's second-largest bank by market value, and follows unsuccessful bids for other U.S. assets in recent months. TD will pay $25 for each First Horizon share, a 37% premium to the target's last close, funding the deal entirely with its excess capital, it said.

  • Ralph Lauren Shifts Digital Team Leadership

    Alice Delahunt, chief digital and content officer, plans to leave the company, and the firm revealed a series of senior leadership appointments integrating their digital strategy and initiatives across the company.

  • Ruble-Denominated Bitcoin Volume Surges to 9-Month High

    Ruble-denominated crypto trading volumes rise as the West's punitive sanctions on Russia trigger a flight away from Russia's fiat currency.

  • Russian central bank lifts interest rates to 20% as ruble plunges over Western sanctions

    The Central Bank of Russia on Monday hiked interest rates to 20%, as the country faces increased global sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Renault Shares Crushed by Concerns About Carmaker's Russia Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Renault SA, the European carmaker most exposed to Russia, tumbled to their lowest close since November 2020 as countries around the world escalate measures to penalize President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Reverse Lower After Last Week's Gains; Defense Stocks And Steelmakers Climb

    Despite the sell-off in the major indexes, defense and steel stocks rose as geopolitical tensions benefited these industries.

  • Analysis-Getting rid of Russian assets a big problem for U.S. fund managers

    U.S. investors holding Russian assets are finding themselves in an increasingly difficult position on working out how to ditch them. The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada announced new sanctions on Saturday - including blocking certain banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system - following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But investors trying to sell their Russian assets are being left with a problem: How to do it?

  • BMO Capital Upgrades This Discount Store Chain - Read Why

    BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $170, up from $155, suggesting a 21% upside. The analyst sees a favorable risk/reward at current share levels and believes consensus expectations are too low for the gross margin impact of the shift to $1.25 at Dollar Tree. Related: Is Dollar Tree Becoming The .25 Store? Here's What Investors And Shoppers Should Know Bania added that if BMO is wrong and the company's 2

  • Bank of Russia Reassures on Debt After Putin’s Sanctions Gambit

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin banned all Russian residents from transferring foreign currency abroad, hardening capital controls as part of a package of retaliatory measures for U.S. and European sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • Can I Have Both a Roth and a Traditional IRA?

    You can contribute to both a traditional IRA and Roth IRA if you're eligible and your total contribution doesn't exceed the IRS limit for the year.