U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,138.87
    +30.33 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,017.34
    +117.64 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,125.23
    +112.50 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.70
    +12.65 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.49
    -0.38 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.26 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0330
    +0.0760 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2539
    +0.0046 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8000
    +0.9400 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,325.60
    +1,267.20 (+4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.48
    -1.08 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

URAC and The National Minority Quality Forum Explore Development of Health Equity Standards

URAC
·3 min read

Two health care leaders join forces to address health disparities

URAC and The National Minority Quality Forum Explore Development of Health Equity Standards

Two health care leaders join forces to address health disparities
Two health care leaders join forces to address health disparities

Washington, DC, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, the nation’s largest and most complete independent health care accreditation organization, and The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF), a research and educational organization dedicated to ensuring that high-risk racial and ethnic populations and communities receive optimal health care, announced they will explore the establishment of health equity standards for use by URAC in its accreditation and certification processes. The eventual goal of the partnership is the development of a recognition program to allow health care organizations to show their commitment to addressing and alleviating health disparities.

The evidence-based standards that result from this partnership will combine NMQF’s expertise and vision for the realignment of the American health system infrastructure to prioritize mitigation of patient risk and URAC’s deep experience and infrastructure as an accreditor.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with URAC,” said Gary A. Puckrein, PhD, President and CEO of NMQF. “The partnership between NMQF and URAC is uniquely positioned to develop standards of health equity that will support NMQF’s efforts to reimagine the infrastructure of American health services research, delivery and financing in a manner that will prioritize the mitigation of patient risk versus mitigating financial risk.”

Shawn Griffin, MD, President and CEO of URAC, agrees. “NMQF has been making major strides in its efforts to create an American health services research, delivery and financing system with an operating principle to reduce patient risk for morbidity and mortality while improving quality of life,” Griffin said. “URAC’s collaboration with NMQF to explore the establishment of health equity certification performance and process standards is vital to our intention and efforts to define and write standards that elevate health care for every individual.”

About National Minority Quality Forum 
The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research and advocacy organization based in Washington, DC. The mission of NMQF is to reduce patient risk by assuring optimal care for all. NMQF’s vision is an American health services research, delivery and financing system whose operating principle is to reduce patient risk for amenable morbidity and mortality while improving quality of life. For more information, please visit www.nmqf.org.

About URAC
Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing pharmacies, health care management and operations, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at https://www.urac.org/

Media inquiries:
Laura Wood 
lwood@urac.org

Attachment

CONTACT: Laura Wood URAC 202-326-3968 lwood@urac.org


Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly Flirts With Buy Point On A 'Flawless' Update For Its Diabetes-Turned-Obesity Drug

    Eli Lilly delivered a promising update for its experimental obesity treatment over the weekend, leading LLY stock to pop Monday.

  • Curis Shares Gain On Encouraging Data Presentation From Blood Cancer Trials At ASCO Meeting

    Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) presented clinical data from the TakeAim Lymphoma and TakeAim Leukemia studies at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. The TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study is investigating emavusertib as monotherapy and in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R hematologic malignancies. The combination appeared to be well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) at 200mg of emavusertib. Two DLTs were observed at 300mg (stomatitis and syncope)

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Eli Lilly Stock Gains On Impressive Data From Jardiance Diabetes Drug Trial

    "These five-year results ... showing empagliflozin was associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure and for death, are encouraging data for adults with type 2 diabetes," said co-lead investigator Dr. Elisabetta Patorno.

  • Lupus: Treatments, Research and Bristol Myers Squibb's Dedication to Patients - A Q&A With Subhashis Banerjee

    Subhashish Banerjee, MD, vice president & disease area head, Rheumatology and Dermatology at Bristol Myers Squibb, shares how the company is leveraging a pathways-based approach to advance research...

  • A Cancer Trial's Unexpected Result: Remission in Every Patient

    It was a small trial, just 18 rectal cancer patients, every one of whom took the same drug. But the results were astonishing. The cancer vanished in every single patient, undetectable by physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography, or PET scans; or MRI scans. Dr. Luis A. Diaz Jr. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an author of a paper published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the results, which were sponsored by drug company GlaxoSmithKline, said he kn

  • Can the Best-Selling Drugs of 2021 Repeat Their Performance?

    Investors looking for stocks that can put up big gains know that pharmaceutical sales can make it happen. If you don't recognize its official brand name, don't worry: Most of us still call it the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) vaccine. In May, Pfizer told investors it expected around $32 billion in Comirnaty sales for the entire year.

  • These Supplements Can Be Dangerous, Says Pharmacist

    Taking supplements can be a great, easy way to support your overall health. This is especially true if you have trouble getting all the nutrients you need from your diet, or if you have particular health conditions that create a need for an extra boost of certain vitamins or minerals. Supplements may be made of things other than vitamins or minerals, such as herbs, plant extracts and enzymes. Dietary supplements differ from prescription medications in some important ways. The biggest of these is

  • My Family Got COVID. So Why Did We Test Negative?

    As a science journalist, I’ve read dozens of research papers about COVID-19, and I’ve interviewed so many virologists, infectious disease physicians and immunologists over the past two years that I’ve lost count. But nothing prepared me for what happened after my 7-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago. It started the way you might expect: On a Sunday evening, my daughter spiked a fever. The next morning, we got an email informing us that she’d been exposed to the c

  • 10 Biggest Hospital Companies in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 biggest hospital companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the healthcare industry and go directly to 5 Biggest Hospital Companies in the World. The healthcare sector is growing faster than the overall global economy, with healthcare making 10% of the global […]

  • The FDA Just Released a New Warning About This COVID Vaccine Side Effect

    It's been more than a year since the first COVID vaccines were made available to all adults in the U.S. Since then, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been working to get shots into the arms of all Americans. According to the latest data from the CDC, 77.9 percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, but just 66.7 percent has been fully vaccinated so far. And the rate of vaccine

  • The #1 Best Breakfast Habit for Your Heart, New Study Says

    When you wake up in the morning and head to the kitchen to prepare breakfast, you might aim to include healthy items such as cereal and perhaps some fruit to provide you with both the nutrients required to keep your body in great shape and the kind of energy you need to get you through your day.At the same time, new research has shown that adding eggs to your morning meal can help to protect your heart.In the study that was published by eLife, 4,778 participants between the ages of 30 and 79 yea

  • FDA Approves GSK's Measles Vaccine

    The FDA has approved GSK Plc's (NYSE: GSK) Priorix vaccine to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in those aged one year and above. The vaccine can be given in two doses. It may also be administered as a second shot to previously vaccinated individuals with the first dose of another MMR-containing vaccine. According to a government study released last month, child vaccination rates in the U.S. fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as many children skipped doctor appointments and states eased v

  • The #1 Worst Supplement For Exercise, Says Science

    When you want to improve exercise performance, you may think to turn to supplements beyond protein powder. There are, in fact, many supplements that can support better workout results, such as beetroot and branched-chain amino acids; however, there are also supplements that can negatively impact your performance.Once thought to be a worthwhile supplement to take while exercising, at this point, scientific research indicates that antioxidant supplementation is mostly detrimental to exercise. Ther

  • FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's measles, mumps and rubella vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted marketing approval to GlaxoSmithKline for Priorix, a vaccine to prevent measles, mumps and rubella in individuals a year or older. Priorix is currently licensed in more than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. More than 800 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed to date.

  • Over 82 Million U.S. COVID Vaccine Doses Have Been Discarded As Pandemic Funding Stalls

    The Biden administration warned the country will run out of funds used to pay for COVID vaccines, treatments and tests.

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Be Worried About Your Heart

    According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US. While lifestyle factors may impact heart disease, genetics also play a significant role. "If you adjust your lifestyle and get active and strict with what you eat, you can lower bad cholesterol by about 25% to 30%," says Luke Laffin, MD. "But the rest is genetically driven. And we can't reverse risk factors such as genetics, family history and aging." Here is the blood type most commonly associated with heart problems.

  • A more traditional coronavirus shot is on the way. Some people can't wait.

    More than a year after people began rolling up their sleeves for cutting-edge coronavirus shots, a new vaccine - this one based on a classic, decades-old technology - is expected to begin rolling out in the United States this summer. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to debate Tuesday whether a shot developed by the Maryland biotechnology company Novavax, an underdog in the vaccine race, is safe and effective. If the shot gets the greenlight, it will become the fourth co

  • School counselors seeing more signs of student anxiety, depression in wake of pandemic

    Close to 500 elementary school students had already been referred to Lakeview Center counselors by the time Christmas Break started.

  • GSK measles vaccine gets U.S. FDA approval

    Child vaccination rates in the United States fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as many children skipped doctor appointments and states eased vaccine requirements during remote learning, according to a government study https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-child-vaccination-rates-dip-during-pandemic-study-2022-04-21 released last month. In recent years, measles outbreaks have occurred globally with more than 400,000 cases confirmed in 2019 - a setback in the progress towards eliminating the disease in many countries. Priorix, Priorix Tetra and chickenpox vaccine Varilrix contributed about 260 million pounds ($325.99 million) to GSK's vaccines turnover last year.