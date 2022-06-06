Two health care leaders join forces to address health disparities

URAC and The National Minority Quality Forum Explore Development of Health Equity Standards

Two health care leaders join forces to address health disparities

Washington, DC, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, the nation’s largest and most complete independent health care accreditation organization, and The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF), a research and educational organization dedicated to ensuring that high-risk racial and ethnic populations and communities receive optimal health care, announced they will explore the establishment of health equity standards for use by URAC in its accreditation and certification processes. The eventual goal of the partnership is the development of a recognition program to allow health care organizations to show their commitment to addressing and alleviating health disparities.

The evidence-based standards that result from this partnership will combine NMQF’s expertise and vision for the realignment of the American health system infrastructure to prioritize mitigation of patient risk and URAC’s deep experience and infrastructure as an accreditor.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with URAC,” said Gary A. Puckrein, PhD, President and CEO of NMQF. “The partnership between NMQF and URAC is uniquely positioned to develop standards of health equity that will support NMQF’s efforts to reimagine the infrastructure of American health services research, delivery and financing in a manner that will prioritize the mitigation of patient risk versus mitigating financial risk.”

Shawn Griffin, MD, President and CEO of URAC, agrees. “NMQF has been making major strides in its efforts to create an American health services research, delivery and financing system with an operating principle to reduce patient risk for morbidity and mortality while improving quality of life,” Griffin said. “URAC’s collaboration with NMQF to explore the establishment of health equity certification performance and process standards is vital to our intention and efforts to define and write standards that elevate health care for every individual.”

Story continues

About National Minority Quality Forum

The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research and advocacy organization based in Washington, DC. The mission of NMQF is to reduce patient risk by assuring optimal care for all. NMQF’s vision is an American health services research, delivery and financing system whose operating principle is to reduce patient risk for amenable morbidity and mortality while improving quality of life. For more information, please visit www.nmqf.org.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing pharmacies, health care management and operations, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at https://www.urac.org/

Media inquiries:

Laura Wood

lwood@urac.org

Attachment

CONTACT: Laura Wood URAC 202-326-3968 lwood@urac.org



