U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,198.51
    -5.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,123.27
    +179.08 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,691.65
    -152.16 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,956.08
    -23.59 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.37
    -7.96 (-7.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.20
    -26.80 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    -0.77 (-2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0076 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1050
    +0.1010 (+5.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9440
    +0.6640 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,942.28
    -8.83 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.01
    +12.83 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.87
    +45.23 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

URAC Unveils New Telehealth White Paper

URAC
·2 min read

The paper highlights the role of telehealth in expanding health care to underserved populations

URAC Telehealth white paper: Telehealth and Access: Fulfilling the Promise

The paper highlights the role of telehealth in expanding health care to underserved populations
The paper highlights the role of telehealth in expanding health care to underserved populations

Washington, DC, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, URAC launched its most recent white paper which has a focus on the vital role telehealth services can play in expanding access to necessary health care services across the globe. URAC, the world leader in digital health accreditation, including its cutting-edge telehealth accreditation, convened a group of industry experts to discuss the importance of technology in health care. Organizations featured in the white paper include Ain Shams Virtual Hospital, Children’s National Hospital, MindPath, Onduo and StationMD. Each organization shares a story of how it is using telehealth to address access issues for the patients it serves.

The paper is a companion to a HIMSS22 presentation to be led by URAC’s President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, MD titled “The Future of Digital Health: Ensuring Access to Care” where Dr. Griffin will highlight the innovative solutions these health care organization have undertaken to improve access, support mental health and build systems focused on wellness.

----------------------------

About URAC
Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at www.urac.org.

Media Contact
Laura Wood, Director, Marketing
communications@urac.org
Tel: (202) 326-3968

Attachment

CONTACT: Laura Wood URAC 202-326-3968 communications@urac.org


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer CEO: The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant is 'a likely scenario'

    Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global COVID-19 vaccine distribution, research, vaccine development for current and future variants, and maintaining business in Russia as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • NYC councilman proposes bill that would provide life-saving overdose drug Narcan to bars, clubs

    CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured B

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Apple, Tesla, Dogecoin, Fedex in Focus

    Market generals are often the last to fall in the first stages of bear markets, causing enormous psychological damage.

  • The Dow Is Rising, Alibaba Is Tumbling—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates this week for the first time since 2018, against the backdrop of a complex inflationary picture.

  • Something Doesn't Add Up With This Apparel Retailer's Stock

    When a company tops earnings estimates, raises its dividend and boosts share buybacks, and the stock falls 30% it's time to look for a bargain, Paul Price argues.

  • 2 High-Yielding TIPS Bond Mutual Funds

    Mutual funds with treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) offer diversification benefits and protection when inflation is rising.

  • Chinese e-commerce company JD.com to acquire Deppon Logistics for $1.42 billion

    JD.com Inc. is planning to buy Shanghai listed Deppon Logistics Co. for 9 billion yuan ($1.42 billion) as part of efforts by the e-commerce company to boost its freight and warehousing network.

  • Dogecoin Spikes Briefly After Musk Says He Won't Sell His Crypto Holdings

    Prices of the memecoin often see a surge after celebrity mentions.

  • Are 457 Plan Withdrawals Taxable?

    Learn how withdrawals from 457 deferred-compensation plans are taxable, but not subject to the same rules and restrictions as 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Russian Stock Market Trading Halt Extended to March 18

    (Bloomberg) -- The Moscow Exchange equity market will remain shut until at least March 18, extending a record shutdown meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of harsh sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia May Be Seeking China’s Help; Talks on TapU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian

  • IMF Head Says Russian Default No Longer an ‘Improbable Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian sovereign default is no longer improbable, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Militar

  • Cyber Security Stocks and the New Defense Industry

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has refocused investor attention on the defense industry and especially on cybersecurity companies. Until the invasion, shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks PANW had been "correcting 2021 gains with a sideways to lower movement since late December," Real Money's technical analyst Bruce Kamich wrote just before Russia's move. Shares of Palo Alto quickly rose by about 25% to an all-time high.

  • Citigroup expands scope of exit process from Russia to include other lines of business

    Citigroup said Monday it's planning to pull other lines of business from Russia along with its previously announced plan to sell its consumer business in the country. The bank also vowed not to pursue any new business in Russia. "We are moving with urgency to complete our assessment of our operations in Russia," said a blog post by Edward Skyler, executive vice president for global public affairs. "We have now decided to expand the scope of that exit process to include other lines of business an

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin's Price Bounce Stalls as 10-Year Yield Hits 32-Month High

    Bitcoin was trading flat to negative even as the European stocks and the S&P 500 futures got a slight tailwind.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Wall Street banks' staff churn to double this year after bonus payouts - experts

    Staff turnover on Wall Street is set to surge in coming weeks as investment bankers who held off job-hunting during the pandemic cash in their record bonus checks and leave for new opportunities in the red-hot labor market, said recruiters. Bonuses are up 20% to 25% on average across Wall Street thanks to last year's deal-making frenzy, but bankers have been waiting for the checks to hit their accounts -- which typically happens each year between January and March -- to jump ship. While bonus payouts usually trigger staff turnover, recruiters and experts say 2022 could see twice as much churn as usual due to a confluence of factors: many bankers felt it was too risky to job hop during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now burnt out after working grueling hours on last year's deal bonanza.

  • Bitmain Says New Liquid Cooling Miner Is its Most Power-Efficient Model to Date

    The S19 XP Hyd. will deliver 255 TH/s at 20.8 J/T.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.