URAC Unveils New Telehealth White Paper

The paper highlights the role of telehealth in expanding health care to underserved populations

Washington, DC, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, URAC launched its most recent white paper which has a focus on the vital role telehealth services can play in expanding access to necessary health care services across the globe. URAC, the world leader in digital health accreditation, including its cutting-edge telehealth accreditation, convened a group of industry experts to discuss the importance of technology in health care. Organizations featured in the white paper include Ain Shams Virtual Hospital, Children’s National Hospital, MindPath, Onduo and StationMD. Each organization shares a story of how it is using telehealth to address access issues for the patients it serves.

The paper is a companion to a HIMSS22 presentation to be led by URAC’s President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, MD titled “The Future of Digital Health: Ensuring Access to Care” where Dr. Griffin will highlight the innovative solutions these health care organization have undertaken to improve access, support mental health and build systems focused on wellness.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at www.urac.org.

