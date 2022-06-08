U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.25
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,048.00
    -117.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,699.25
    -12.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.40
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.55
    +1.14 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.39
    -0.68 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9700
    +1.3540 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,428.89
    +952.89 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.95
    +20.32 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.41
    -29.52 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Uranium Energy Corp Receives $18 Million and 25 Wyoming ISR Projects Related to the Uranium One Acquisition, and Applauds the Biden Administration for its Proposed Plan to Transition Away from Russian Nuclear Fuel Supply

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UEC

NYSE American Symbol – UEC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report that it has closed a series of transactions with Anfield Energy Inc. ("Anfield") pursuant to which Anfield has settled $18.34 million of indebtedness (the "Anfield Indebtedness") owing to UEC.  The Company received the Anfield Indebtedness through its $112 million acquisition of Uranium One Americas, Inc. ("U1 Americas") in December 2021.

Subsequent to the closing of the Anfield Indebtedness, and the pending return of certain surety amounts related to the U1 Americas transaction, UEC will have over $182 million of cash and liquid assets, and no debt.

Amir Adnani, President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to have completed mutually beneficial agreements where the Anfield Indebtedness has now been repaid to UEC with significant cash proceeds and a strategic equity stake in Anfield.  The transactions also include a property swap allowing us to consolidate 25 additional uranium properties into our Wyoming portfolio including the Charlie project which will be incorporated into our future mining operations at the Christensen Ranch project.  As a result, UEC will control the largest ISR uranium portfolio in the United States. We look forward to Anfield's progress as it emerges from these transactions debt-free and positioned as a leading conventional uranium-vanadium developer in the Uravan Mineral Belt."

Mr. Adnani continued: "This week's announcement by the Biden Administration potentially marks the beginning of a new chapter in the future of the domestic U.S. nuclear fuel industry.  In light of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Biden Administration is proposing a plan whereby the Department of Energy is asking Congress for approval and appropriations to purchase $3.5 billion of domestic low-enriched uranium which is comprised of uranium, conversion and enrichment services from U.S. suppliers.  We look forward to working with the Department of Energy to advance U.S. national and energy security interests in domestic uranium capabilities as the U.S. transitions away from Russian supply."

Details of Anfield Debt Settlement

The Anfield Indebtedness to UEC was settled through the payment of $9.17 million in cash plus the issuance to UEC of 96,272,918 units of Anfield (each, an "Anfield Unit"), which were issued at a deemed price of $0.095 per Anfield Unit for an aggregate value of approximately $9.17 million. Each Anfield Unit is comprised of one common share of Anfield (each, an "Anfield Share") plus one Anfield share purchase warrant (each, an "Anfield Warrant"), with each Anfield Warrant entitling UEC to acquire one Anfield Share at a price of C$0.18 per Anfield Share until May 12, 2027. The securities underlying the Anfield Units are subject to certain resale restrictions.  As a result, UEC now owns approximately 16% of Anfield on an outstanding basis (including warrants, approximately 27% on a partially diluted basis).

Additionally, UEC completed a property swap agreement (the "Property Swap") with Anfield in which the Company will receive Anfield's portfolio of 25 in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in Wyoming (the "Wyoming ISR Asset Portfolio") in exchange for UEC's Slick Rock and Long Park projects located in Colorado. The Wyoming ISR Asset Portfolio increases UEC's Wyoming land holdings by 50%, adding 55,119 acres of federal mining claims and state mineral leases.  This includes 7.1 million feet of drill data with historic resources totaling 12.6 million lbs. U3O8 (full details of the historic resources acquired by UEC pursuant to the Property Swap can be found in Table 1 below).

The Wyoming ISR Asset Portfolio is comprised of the Charlie project, located immediately adjacent to UEC's Christensen Ranch property, along with nine projects in the Powder River Basin, seven projects in the Great Divide Basin, four  projects in the Wind River Basin, three projects in the Shirley Basin, and one project in the Black Hills.

The Charlie project is a state mineral lease that is 90% surrounded by UEC's Christensen Ranch permit and wellfield operations.  The Charlie project ore body is well defined and is a continuation of UEC's ore body located between Mine Unit 8 and Mine Unit 10 at Christensen Ranch.  A Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Permit to Mine exists for the Charlie project which UEC intends to update to current standards for ISR mining and incorporate the project as two additional Mine Units of the Christensen Ranch project.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's leading, fastest growing, uranium mining company listed on the NYSE American. UEC is a pure play uranium company and is advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly ISR mining uranium projects. The Company has two production ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming, anchored by fully licensed and operational processing capacity at the Hobson and Irigaray Processing Plants. UEC also has seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all of their major permits in place.  Additionally, the Company has other diversified holdings of uranium assets, including: 1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; 2) a major equity stake in the only royalty company in the sector, Uranium Royalty Corp; and 3) a pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Wyoming and Paraguay.  The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Technical Disclosure

Table 1 – Wyoming ISR Asset Portfolio historic* resources.

Project

Classification

Tons (kt)

Uranium Grade

(% U3O8)

Contained Uranium

(klbs U3O8)

Charlie

Indicated

Inferred

1,255

411

0.12%

0.12%

3,100

988

Clarkson Hill

Inferred

957

0.06%

1,113

Nine Mile Lake

Indicated

Inferred

2,108

1,297

 0.06%

0.07%

2,504

1,804

Red Rim

Indicated

Inferred

337

473

0.17%

0.16%

1,142

1,539

South Sweetwater

M&I

Inferred

95

202

0.07%

0.07%

133

283

Total

M&I

Inferred

3,795

3,340

0.09%

0.09%

6,879

5,727


*The Company's Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify these historic estimates as current mineral resources and UEC is not treating such historical resources as a current estimate of mineral resources.




Notes to the historic mineral resource estimates:


  • Charlie: NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate dated September 5, 2018 and prepared by BRS Engineering, Inc. Based on a 0.02% U3O8 cut-off grade.

  • Clarkson Hill: NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate dated July 27, 2017 and prepared by BRS Engineering, Inc. Based on a 0.02% U3O8 cut-off grade.

  • Nine Mile Lake: NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate dated March 29, 2018 and prepared by BRS Engineering, Inc. Based on a 0.025% U3O8 cut-off grade.

  • Red Rim: NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate dated March 31, 2017 and prepared by BRS Engineering, Inc. Based on a 0.025% U3O8 cut-off grade.

  • South Sweetwater: NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate dated December 30, 2008 and prepared by BRS Engineering, Inc. Based on a 0.025% U3O8 cut-off grade.





Stock Exchange Information:

NYSE American: UEC
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

Notices to U.S. Investors

The Wyoming ISR Asset Portfolio contains 12.6M pounds of "historic resources" which have been estimated in compliance with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves but should not be considered or treated as current resources as defined under NI 43-101. These resources should be considered a "historical estimate" as defined under NI 43-101. In each instance, the reliability of the historical estimate is considered reasonable, but a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource, and UEC is not treating the historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource.

The mineral resources referred to herein have been estimated in accordance with the definition standards on mineral resources of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum referred to in NI 43-101 and are not compliant with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Industry Guide 7 guidelines. In addition, measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources and inferred mineral resources, while recognized and required by Canadian regulations, are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Accordingly, we have not reported them in the United States. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral resources in these categories will ever be converted into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. In particular, it should be noted that mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources or inferred mineral resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. In accordance with Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of the reported measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources or inferred mineral resources referred to herein are economically or legally mineable.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-energy-corp-receives-18-million-and-25-wyoming-isr-projects-related-to-the-uranium-one-acquisition-and-applauds-the-biden-administration-for-its-proposed-plan-to-transition-away-from-russian-nuclear-fuel-supply-301563645.html

SOURCE Uranium Energy Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/08/c5887.html

Recommended Stories

  • ASTRA EXPLORATION ANNOUNCES $2.4 M PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH EXPECTED PARTICIPATION FROM MICHAEL GENTILE

    Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 12,000,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to CAD $2.4 million.

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Surge in China Tech Stocks Kindles Hopes for Sustained Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Bilibili Inc. led another rally in China tech stocks on Wednesday, giving stock bulls renewed hope that a nascent rebound in tech shares could sustain. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps U

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Why It's Not Too Late to Buy Amazon After the Stock Split

    After months of anticipation, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) conducted a 20-for-1 stock split that went into effect on Monday. Amazon stock is now available for below $130 per share. Anyone hoping for a big bounce after the stock split was disappointed.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Plug Power to Build Green Hydrogen Plant at Belgium Port

    Plug Power signs an agreement to build a 100-megawatt green hydrogen plant at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium, the second-largest seaport in Europe.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Ray Dalio Says Central Banks to Cut Rates in 2024, AFR Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio said central banks across the globe will be required to cut interest rates in 2024 after a period of stagflation constrains their economies, according to the Australian Financial Review.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Econo

  • Shopify Shareholders Approve 10-for-1 Stock Split and Plan to Keep CEO Firmly in Control

    They also approved the issuance of a new so-called founder share that will keep CEO Tobi Lütke firmly in control.

  • Top 10 Stocks by Searches; One Guess Which is No. 1

    A brokerage house's recent survey of the most frequently searched stocks in the U.S. turned up some familiar names, but the top one blew away even the second place name.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • Google’s share price has doubled in four years – but we’re still buying

    What sort of business does a price-to-earnings ratio of 15 call to mind? A middling kind of company perhaps: not in trouble, if nothing special either. But trading at about that level, at least if we focus on its core businesses, is Alphabet, the owner of Google.