Summary. "Uranium Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2026" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global Uranium industry.

It provides historical and forecast data on uranium production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world uranium prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global uranium industry. It further profiles major uranium producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global uranium production is expected to grow by 8.4% to reach 52.4 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2022. A significant increase in supply is expected from Canada (64% or +3.0kt), Australia (20.5%, 859.4t); backed by the Block Cave expansion at the Carrapateena mine and Russia (8.6%, +227.5t). The Canadian-based McArthur River mine, which is slated to re-start by the end of 2022, will have a saleable production of up to 910t in 2022. In addition, production from Canada’s Cigar Lake project, is expected to increase from 5.5kt in 2021 to 8.2kt in 2022, owing to successful completion of development work that had been postponed earlier.



