U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.81
    +47.20 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,629.56
    +254.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.41
    +223.98 (+2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.77
    +23.43 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.62
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.40
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.38 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2380
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6400
    +1.1010 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,986.63
    +392.91 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.15
    +3.58 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Uranium Royalty Corp. to Present at the 2023 TD Securities Mining Conference

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX-V: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company's presentation at the 2023 TD Securities Mining Conference on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at 10:40 am Eastern Time

Interested investors can register to attend URC's presentation via the TD Securities Mining Conference registration link: https://bit.ly/3Wlub4V

The presentation recording will be made available on the company's website for 90 days after the conference.

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. is the world's only uranium-focused royalty and streaming company and the only pure-play uranium listed company on the Nasdaq. URC provides investors with uranium commodity price exposure through strategic acquisitions in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. The Company is well positioned as a capital provider to an industry needing massive investments in global productive capacity to meet the growing need for uranium as fuel for carbon-free nuclear energy. URC has deep industry knowledge and expertise to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and the Board include individuals with decades of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-royalty-corp-to-present-at-the-2023-td-securities-mining-conference-301727766.html

SOURCE Uranium Royalty Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/23/c6577.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Higher Today

    Investors are especially charged up about fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) though. As of 11:14 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 7.8%. Investors are particularly interested in the announcement since Plug Power and Nikola inked a hydrogen supply agreement in December.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • Why Qualcomm, Skyworks, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Today

    Barclays has some advice for semiconductor investors today -- but I think you should do the opposite.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • 12 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 12 most undervalued pharma stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘Neutral’ outlook to the global pharmaceutical and biotech sector, indicating Fitch’s […]

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 590% to 772% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, respectively finished lower by 9%, 19%, and 33%. It was, collectively, the worst performance for Wall Street in 14 years. This is why most analyst price targets point to upside in equities.

  • Barclays positive on AMD and Qualcomm, downgrades Applied Materials

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Barclays upgrading its outlook on AMD and Qualcomm.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Rallied Today

    The beaten-down chip industry received several bullish calls, and the chip industry depends on TSMC.

  • Earnings: What to expect from Microsoft, Tesla, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for tech companies like Microsoft and Tesla.

  • This dividend-stock ETF has a 12% yield and is beating the S&P 500 by a substantial amount

    Hamilton Reiner co-manages the $18.7 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and explains his strategy

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly lower during the third trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Alcoa (NYSE: AA), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) -- plunged 8%, dipped 7%, and closed flat, respectively, averaging out to a 5% decline.

  • Buy Tesla into earnings - here’s why

    George Gianarikas, Canaccord Genuity Managing Director, explains why investors should buy Tesla stocks ahead of its Q4 earnings. You can see the entire interview here. Key takeaways 00:03: why it's 'simple' you should buy Tesla into earnings 00:36: The big 'question mark' going into earnings

  • After losing 48% in the past year, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    Every investor in Nu Holdings Ltd. ( NYSE:NU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • 12 52-Week Low Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 52-week low dividend stocks to consider. You can skip this part and go to 5 52-Week Low Dividend Stocks To Consider. Dividend investing came into limelight in 2022 after the stock market began to fall amid rising inflation, interest rate hikes, and an uncertain […]

  • Is it Still Fine to Invest in Coterra Energy (CTRA)?

    Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Palm Valley Capital Fund returned 3.86% compared to a 9.19% rise for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and an 8.05% return for the Morningstar Small Cap Index. A […]

  • Analysts Are Increasing Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks whose price targets were recently raised by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts Are Increasing Price Targets of These 10 Stocks. Social network giant Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), streaming behemoth Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and consumer goods giant […]

  • These 3 Stocks Don't Look Like Crypto Companies -- But They Are

    If you analyze the new business strategies of some popular stocks, you might just find a crypto company.

  • GROM: A Promising Children’s Entertainment Company with Big Plans, Run By Industry Veterans

    By Lisa Thompson NASDAQ:GROM Fresh off a December $5.0 million capital raise and reverse split in December, Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) is poised to capitalize on a number of promising initiatives over the next several months. The company now has 3.2 million in fully diluted shares and trades at a market capitalization of $5.5 million. It has approximately $4 million in cash after its