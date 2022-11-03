Uranium Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 8th

U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

Virtual Investor Conferences
·2 min read
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Uranium Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 8th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3WqshkN

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“As investor demand for Uranium companies continues to grow, we are excited to host a full day event dedicated to producers in this space,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

November 8th

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Deep Yellow Ltd.

OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL

10:00 AM

GTI Energy Ltd.

OTCQB: GTRIF | ASX: GTR

10:30 AM

Yellow Cake Plc

OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA

11:00 AM

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

OTCQB: PTUUF | TSXV: PTU

11:30 AM

Laramide Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: LMRXF | TSX: LAM

12:00 PM

IsoEnergy Ltd.

OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO

12:30 PM

Anfield Energy Inc.

OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC

1:00 PM

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK

1:30 PM

enCore Energy Corp.

OTCQB: ENCUF | TSXV: EU

2:00 PM

Global Atomic Corp.

OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO

2:30 PM

Labrador Uranium Inc.

OTCQB: LURAF | CSE: LUR

3:00 PM

Peninsula Energy Ltd.

OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN

3:30 PM

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

OTCQX: CVVUF | TSXV: CVV

4:00 PM

Elevate Uranium Ltd.

OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8

4:30 PM

Lotus Resources Limited

OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences deliver leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


