Urban Air Mobility Market to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing use of eVTOL aircraft in military applications - Technavio

PR Newswire
·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urban air mobility market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,280.25 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. The increasing use of eVTOL aircraft in military applications, the need for efficient logistics and last-mile delivery modes, and the increasing need for green energy and noise-free aircraft are notably driving the market growth. Urban air mobility is growingly seen as a future option for affordable, rapid, and sustainable travel, addressing both congestion and environmental issues faced by modern cities. Advances in technology encourage more than 120 startups and aerospace companies to develop urban air mobility vehicles known as eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles). They all envision the potential of Urban air mobility in the future. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft have multiple benefits in the military because of their freedom to operate from anywhere, options to fly manually or autonomously, reduced noise levels, and elimination of the need for runways. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will boost the growth of the global urban air mobility (UAM) market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urban Air Mobility Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urban Air Mobility Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Limitations of existing battery technology are a major challenge that may impede market growth during the forecast period. The electrification of cars was successful, due to the focus on increasing affordability and making them more compact, whereas a flight requires a tremendous amount of energy. Achieving it is difficult due to the technological limitations of the battery industry. In an aircraft, the main concern is not cost or volume but weight. There is a need to increase the storage capacity of the battery without increasing the weight of the aircraft. And to design an eVTOL aircraft with commercial payload-range characteristics, a battery needs to have a minimal energy density of 500Wh/kg, whereas most commercial batteries can only deliver 30%-50% of this. Hence, limitations like the weight and need for more advanced technologies may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

The major trend in the urban air mobility (UAM) market is the growing adoption of technological advances. Large packages or goods need to be collected directly by the customer and not outside homes because of their high value. This poses a challenge for delivery services companies. Hence, delivery providers provide their customers with web and mobile-based last-mile delivery management applications to manage the delivery schedule of large or heavy cargo or packages. These applications allow options like the real-time management of package delivery and electronic rescheduling and alert the customer in the case of delays due to inclement weather or traffic issues through email, electronic messages, or voice calls. Therefore, technological advances are expected to positively influence the growth of the (UAM) market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

Urban Air Mobility Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (autonomous and piloted), application (delivery and passenger mobility), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market share growth of the autonomous segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Autonomous urban air mobility refers to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones for transportation in urban environments, aiming to provide cities with a safe, efficient, and sustainable air transportation option by reducing traffic congestion and increasing mobility. The concept of self-driving/autonomous urban air mobility is still in its early stages of development. Its widespread adoption depends on overcoming the technical and regulatory hurdles. However, the market for autonomous aircraft is anticipated to grow, creating opportunities for investors and benefiting a variety of sectors along the way.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global urban air mobility market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global urban air mobility market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute to 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as the growth of e-retailing, the focus on segment-specific service offerings, and the adoption of the premium delivery service model. The growing network of last-mile connectivity options is another factor that drives the use of urban air mobility services in the region. Online purchases which are usually delivered to customers' doorsteps drive the demand for last-mile delivery services. Purchases delivered using last-mile delivery services are increasingly preferred to physical shopping by many consumers due to the convenience and time-saving benefits. A massive disruption in supply chains led to consumers spending less time in offline stores and more time on online stores. Thus, impacting the growth of the market in focus positively.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Urban Air Mobility Market - Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global urban air mobility market is highly competitive, with the presence of several vendors which compete on the basis of cost, quality, reliability, and other services. Airbus SE, Archer Aviation Inc., Bartini Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Embraer SA, Geely Auto Group, Honeywell International Inc., Joby Aviation Inc., Kitty Hawk Corp., Lilium GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corp., Moller International, Moog Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., Volocopter GmbH, Wingcopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, Workhorse Group Inc., and Textron Inc. are some of the major players in the market.

What are the key data covered in this Urban Air Mobility Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the urban air mobility market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the urban air mobility market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the urban air mobility market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of urban air mobility market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The last-mile delivery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.62% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 165.6 billion. The growing global e-commerce industry is the major factor driving the global last-mile delivery market growth.

The same-day delivery market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 9.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.31%. The growing B2C e-commerce market in the US is one of the primary same-day delivery market growth drivers.

Urban Air Mobility Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5,280.25 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

23.78

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Airbus SE, Archer Aviation Inc., Bartini Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Embraer SA, Geely Auto Group, Honeywell International Inc., Joby Aviation Inc., Kitty Hawk Corp., Lilium GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corp., Moller International, Moog Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., Volocopter GmbH, Wingcopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, Workhorse Group Inc., and Textron Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials Market reports  

Table of Contents  

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global urban air mobility market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Autonomous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Piloted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Delivery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Passenger mobility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Airbus SE

  • 12.4 Archer Aviation Inc.

  • 12.5 EHang Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.6 Embraer SA

  • 12.7 Geely Auto Group

  • 12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.9 Joby Aviation Inc.

  • 12.10 Kitty Hawk Corp.

  • 12.11 Lilium GmbH

  • 12.12 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 12.13 Textron Inc.

  • 12.14 Volocopter GmbH

  • 12.15 Wingcopter GmbH

  • 12.16 Wisk Aero LLC

  • 12.17 Workhorse Group Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Urban Air Mobility Market 2023-2027
Global Urban Air Mobility Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urban-air-mobility-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-27-5-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-growing-use-of-evtol-aircraft-in-military-applications---technavio-301780842.html

SOURCE Technavio

