U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,997.34
    -81.75 (-2.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.59
    -697.10 (-2.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,492.30
    -294.97 (-2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.21
    -58.14 (-2.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.50
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    -0.0036 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.1270 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0072 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9220
    +0.6620 (+0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,389.78
    -402.35 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    548.54
    -14.73 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Urban Farming Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 281.9 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 3.1% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·10 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is anticipated to generate the most revenue in the coming years.

Farmington, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Urban Farming Market Size Was US$ 137.5 Billion In 2021. It Is Forecast To Grow To US$ 281.9 Billion By 2030 By Registering A CAGR Of 3.1% During The Forecast Period From 2022 To 2030. In 2021, the urban farming market was very big, and over the next few years, it is expected to have high revenue CAGR. Over the next few years, the market is likely to make more money because more people are learning about nutrition, health, education, and food security and using better ways to make things. Also, the growing number of people living in cities, the growing demand for food products and high-quality produce, the use of technology-driven agriculture and advanced agriculture strategies are all key factors that can help the market make more money.

Urban farming, also called "urban agriculture," is a way to grow or raise food in cities and within city limits. People in cities do urban farming to improve their quality of life, their ability to get food, and their chances of making money.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Urban Farming  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2023 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In February 2020, Urban Crop Solutions teamed up with CropKing to improve service delivery.

  • In March 2022, the Delhi Government launched a campaign to promote urban agriculture in Delhi. Through this campaign, the Delhi Government hopes to encourage community and garden farming to make optimal use of space in concrete houses and buildings and provide a ward-wide action plan for the implementation of urban agriculture. The Delhi government is also planning to increase production of high-quality food and reduce the use of chemicals and pesticides. It also envisioned the Delhi Environmental Protection Commission (DEPC) to increase awareness and adoption of urban agriculture. DEPC aims to provide education, training and solutions for urban agriculture.

Segment Overview

Type Insights

Over the next few years, hydroponics is the type of growth that is expected to bring in the most money on the global market. With hydroponics, plants can grow better indoors without soil. Hydroponics is becoming more popular because it is easy to set up, doesn't cost much to keep up, and produces a lot of crops. Hydroponics is also good for the environment because it uses less space and water and saves water. Also, less use of pesticides, a high yield of nutrient-rich produce, and a faster crop growth rate have made hydroponic techniques more popular and helped the urban farming market make more money.

Structure Insights

Depending on the type of building, the indoor urban farming segment is expected to bring in a lot more money over the next few years. Because cities and factories are growing quickly, there is less land available for farming. This has led to more indoor farms in cities. Indoor farming is done in rooms where the temperature and humidity are controlled. This is done with the help of artificial lights, irrigation systems, and growth systems like hydroponics and aquaponics. Indoor farms can also be made to fit any small space or building, and they don't cost much. Because of this, they are a good choice on the market. Using techniques for urban farming, it's easy to grow kale, strawberries, herbs, and shrubs. These key factors are likely to drive the segment's revenue growth over the next few years.

Regional Outlook:

Over the next few years, the most money is likely to come from North America. This is because a lot of money is being put into agriculture, new technologies and farming strategies are being used, and more urban farming techniques like vertical farming are being used in these areas.

In North America, the US is a big player in the market for farming in cities. The Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production will hold its first public meeting in March 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The committee's goal is to help urban farmers by giving them information and suggestions. This will make the local food systems stronger, make it easier for people to get high-yield crops and healthy local food, and make things more fair.

Asia Pacific is likely to have a high rate of revenue growth over the next few years. This is because the number of people living in the area is growing, crops are becoming less dependent on the weather, more people want high-yield crops, and more people are concerned about eating healthy food that isn't made with chemicals. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are also becoming more urban, and there are less places to farm. It is likely that this will make urban farming there more popular. The revenue share of the urban farming market is also being driven by the fact that big companies are investing more money in the market and by the use of advanced urban farming techniques and equipment to increase the amount of crops grown each year.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248549

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030                       

USD 281.9 Billion

By Type

Aquaponics, Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Others

By Structure

Indoor, Outdoor, Others

By Companies 

Bowery Farming (U.S.), GrowUP Urban Farms (U.K.), Freight Farms (U.S.), Edenworks Inc. (U.S.), Brooklyn Grange Farm (U.S.), Sky Green (Singapore), BrightFarms (U.S.), Metropolitan Farms (U.S.), Garden Fresh Farms (U.S.), Square Roots (U.S.), SproutsIO (U.S.)

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Driver:

Urban farming uses advanced farming techniques and methods that can be used at any time of year. This makes it easier to get a consistent crop yield throughout the year. By shortening the time it takes to harvest, these methods also make it easier to get high-quality crops in a short amount of time. The good thing about urban farming is that it can be done both inside and outside. Because of this, it is a popular way to grow crops and do other things to make and process food. A few other important things that drive the urban farming market are being independent of climate change and environmental conditions and making sure there is enough food for everyone in the world. Urban farming is becoming more and more important as the world's population and demand for food continue to grow by leaps and bounds. In the next few years, the urban farming market should make a lot more money because it will be cheaper to ship and deliver fresh, healthy foods.

Restraint:

High operational costs, high costs to get started, and a lack of skilled workers are some of the main things that can slow revenue growth in the urban farming market. People can worry about food safety when there are heavy metals in the soil in cities. The soil and water can get dirty from urban farming, and it can also cause other problems for the environment. Also, urban farming needs to control things like temperature, lighting, humidity, and water, which can be hard to do and make it more expensive to grow and harvest crops. Also, it takes a lot of power to keep these conditions going, which raises the total cost of production. These things make it harder for people around the world to use urban farming and can slow the market's growth.

Opportunity:

The goal of urban farming is to meet the demand for high-quality products all over the world without using a lot of pesticides or herbicides. It also makes it easier to grow and process more vegetables, fruits, and other foods within the city limits and in small urban areas. Urban farming is likely to become much more important as the population grows and more people move to cities. So, during the time frame of the forecast, there are likely to be more city plans that include farming and more government programmes that help farmers. Also, we need new technologies to make us less reliant on the environment and less dependent on work. This means there are more chances to do research and make new things. There are fewer places to grow crops, and more people want to eat food that is grown in a sustainable way. This is likely to give the big companies in the urban farming market new business opportunities.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Bowery Farming (U.S.), GrowUP Urban Farms (U.K.), Freight Farms (U.S.), Edenworks Inc. (U.S.), Brooklyn Grange Farm (U.S.), Sky Green (Singapore), BrightFarms (U.S.), Metropolitan Farms (U.S.), Garden Fresh Farms (U.S.), Square Roots (U.S.), SproutsIO (U.S.), and others.

By Type

  • Aquaponics

  • Hydroponics

  • Aeroponics

  • Others

By Structure

  • Indoor

  • Outdoor

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Greenhouse Soil Market - The Global Greenhouse Soil Market size was valued at USD 3,726.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5750.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2023 to 2030.

  • Green Fertilizers Market - The global Green Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 2,145.73 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3,332.26 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.

  • Turf Protection Market - Turf Protection Chemicals Market was valued at USD 6.19 Billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 8.94 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • Ericsson Sees Slowdown In 5G Orders, Slashes 1.4K Jobs

    Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) eyed downsizing by 1,400 jobs in Sweden as it battled softness in demand for its 5G gear in markets like the U.S. The downsizing reflected its plans to reduce costs by 9 billion Swedish kronor (equivalent to $861 million) by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities, and using fewer consultants, the Wall Street Journal reports. Ericsson completed negotiations with Swedish labor unions and plans to make job cuts through a voluntary program. Manager

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day

  • FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam talks employee reductions, labor insights platform during Citi conference

    At the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam noted that the company had reduced its U.S. headcount by about 12,000 positions since June 2022.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric-vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Tesla Signs a New Deal for Graphite as the EV Battery Race Heats Up

    Tesla has agreed to a deal with Magnis Energy Technologies, which makes materials for electric-vehicle batteries, to secure supplies of graphite. The cathode is other side and the part of a battery that contains materials with lithium in the name, such as lithium-iron-phosphate or lithium-manganese-cobalt. The deal is another example of Tesla (ticker: TSLA) locking up key battery supplies to ensure its growth and cost structure.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend Ne

  • Equitrans: 'Court remains hurdle to finishing Mountain Valley Pipeline'

    Equitrans Midstream Corp. said Tuesday that the company was positioned to complete the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline in 2023 but that challenges of its permits in a federal appeals court will be the "ultimate hurdle.” The Canonsburg-based Equitrans (NYSE: ETRN) issued financial guidance for 2023 for two scenarios, one with MVP going into service in the second half of 2023 and the other without MVP, although without an outlook for net income in the latter. A slide on Equitrans’ presentation published Tuesday also said there was a “potential in-service for the second half of 2023” for MVP, although in previous quarterly conference calls the company had said it would be in service in 2023.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Teck’s Sweeping Overhaul May Make It a Target for Larger Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. will spin off its steelmaking coal business and simplify its share structure in a sweeping overhaul that is likely to make the Canadian miner an attractive target for larger rivals.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War

  • Starbucks Bets Coffee Infused With Olive Oil Could Be the Next Frappuccino

    Interim CEO Howard Schultz says the chain is ready to counter any skepticism over its new Oleato line.

  • Wells Fargo Discloses Probes as Scrutiny of Messaging Apps’ Use Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said that US regulators are investigating its retention of employee communications over unapproved messaging apps, the latest bank to get caught up in an industrywide sweep that’s already yielded over $2 billion in fines. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Hal

  • Toyota Could Mark Its US EV Production Debut By 2025 Summer

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) proposed to begin producing mid- to large-sized electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Kentucky plant by the summer of 2025. Toyota eyed monthly output of over 10,000 by the year's end, Reuters reports. The Japanese automobile behemoth considered selling 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2026. A Toyota spokesperson told Reuters there was no decision yet on when EV production would start in the U.S. In February, Toyota's new incoming CEO, Koji Sato, said

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Rally in Thin Volume

    The crude oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday as markets would have been very small in the futures pits due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Continued Jump in Sales

    Soaring restaurant sales are likely to help stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY), Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) and Brinker International, Inc. (EAT).

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • The Cheap, Powerful Climate Fix Energy Companies Are Ignoring

    (Bloomberg) -- Many oil and gas companies are ignoring one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet, data released by the International Energy Agency in its annual methane tracking report show.Fossil fuel companies emitted more than 120 million metric tons of methane in 2022, just short of a record set in 2019. While very large leaks detected by satellite fell by 10%, global oil and gas operations still emitted the equivalent of the massive Nord Stream release on average every day, ac

  • Chemical maker INEOS makes U.S. shale bet with $1.4 billion Chesapeake deal

    The deal would give INEOS, run by billionaire businessman Jim Ratcliffe, access to the natural gas that is key to its core business at a time of significant disruption in global gas markets caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Over the last two decades, U.S. onshore oil and gas production has provided security of supply for the global market and competitive advantage for U.S. industry," Brian Gilvary, chairman of INEOS Energy, said in a statement. The transaction, involving an area of around 172,000 net acres with average net daily production of about 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent, will also grant Chesapeake Energy a complete exit from the Eagle Ford shale basin.

  • UPDATE 1-Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed.

  • Oil falls more than 1% as growth fears offset China demand hopes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Brent crude oil slipped more than 1% in a volatile session on Tuesday as persistent concerns about global economic growth outweighed supply curbs and prompted investors to take profits on the previous day's gains. The focus in the wider financial market is firmly on the release on Wednesday of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting, after recent data raised the risk of interest rates remaining higher for longer. The price moves today "seem to be more technical in nature," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.