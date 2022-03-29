U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,610.16
    +34.64 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,237.59
    +281.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,534.45
    +179.54 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,113.05
    +34.99 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.77
    -5.19 (-4.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.60
    -41.20 (-2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.88 (-3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1133
    +0.0144 (+1.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4130
    -0.0640 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    +0.0039 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2480
    -1.6260 (-1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,638.68
    +36.73 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,104.71
    +11.34 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.40
    +78.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Urban greenhouse firm Gotham Greens set to double its footprint this year

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Like many in the New York area, Gotham Greens first grabbed my attention by way of the greenhouses they installed on Brooklyn’s first Whole Foods location. The sight of the four glass structures atop the massive brick building in Gowanus is a pretty great microcosm of the ideas behind urban farming.

Specifically, building on top of an existing building removes the need to monopolize more precious ground-level square footage. It also really drives home the notion of a direct pipeline from farm to table. That last bit is key both for ensuring fresher produce, but also removing the destructive impact of driving a truck full of lettuce thousands of miles cross country. Gotham’s greenhouses aren’t definitionally vertical farms, but they do utilize some of the same underlying principles.

This week, the NYC firm announced plans to double its greenhouse square footage over the remainder of the year. By 2022, Gotham says it will have expanded its greenhouse capacity from 600,000 square feet to north of 1.2 million. That includes facilities currently being developed in Texas, Georgia and Colorado, as well as expansion in Chicago and Rhode Island. Those join existing locations in New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, Illinois, Colorado and California.

The benefits of greenhouses over traditional farming are numerous, including the ability to grow year-round. The category has been wildly popular in European countries -- the Netherlands -- particularly, and is currently gaining even more traction alongside the related field of vertical farming. The latter, of course, allows firms to pack in more crops by growing up, while the former draws more direct power from the sun, rather than relying entirely on LEDs.

“Our goal is to deliver Gotham Greens’ fresh produce within a day’s drive from our greenhouses to 90% of consumers across the U.S., and these strategic greenhouse expansion projects bring us closer to this milestone,” says co-founder and CEO Viraj Puri.

Given the standard push into urban centers like New York, Gotham’s move into California was initially a bit of a headscratcher, given that state already produces north of 13% of U.S. agricultural crops. The company notes, however, that it is “purposefully expanding its operations into U.S. regions that are being impacted by the effects of climate change.”

The voracious fight for your salad bowl

Recommended Stories

  • Developer gets creative to acquire land in Mesa for industrial development

    A Mississippi-based developer had to make several purchases to get enough land to develop a large industrial project in the East Valley. Here's what is being proposed.

  • The Pros and Cons of Ordering From a Fast Food Mobile App

    Between the constant promotions and exclusive deals for app users, it’s obvious that fast food chains are desperate for customers to use their proprietary apps. The deals are wonderful, especially in a time where food prices keep surging, but like everything else in the world, ordering from mobile fast food apps is not a perfect process.

  • Deus Automobiles' Vayanne electric hypercar headed to NYC

    Deus claims it is "an exclusive brand born from the unique technical partnership with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering, ready to shape the future of 100% electric and luxury hypercars."

  • 4 Real-World Real Estate Sectors That Could Benefit From the Metaverse

    Some investors are concerned about how the metaverse could harm real-world real estate. But what if it could help?

  • Exclusive-Tesla supplier Aptiv stops some production in Shanghai over COVID issues - sources

    Auto parts maker Aptiv on Tuesday sent home workers at a Shanghai production facility that supplies Tesla and a General Motors (GM) joint venture, citing COVID issues, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. A spokesperson for Aptiv declined to comment on the production halt but said the company was following government orders and customers' production would not be impacted.

  • Lafayette's LHC Group merging with Optum Health in deal worth more than $5.5 billion

    LHC Group has around 30,000 employees and is one of the nation's leading home-health companies.

  • UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion in home healthcare push

    The deal will combine the provider of healthcare services at home, mainly for older patients dealing with chronic illness and injuries, with UnitedHealth's Optum unit, which manages drug benefits and offers healthcare data analytics services. Demand for home healthcare over clinic-based services has increased in the United States, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as patients and caregivers increasingly prefer to access vital services from the safety of their homes. The deal comes a month after the U.S. Justice Department sued to stop UnitedHealth's $8 billion acquisition of billing and payment services provider Change Healthcare, saying the deal would give the health insurer access to its competitors' data.

  • Showbiz Minute: Smith, Oscars, Prince Philip

    Will Smith apologizes: "I was out of line and I was wrong"; Oscars audience tops 15 million, exceeding last year; The Queen attends memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip. (March 29)

  • Russian soldiers kick up radioactive dust in Chernobyl

    STORY: Russian soldiers drove through a highly toxic zone without radiation protection when they seized the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster late February. That’s according to two Ukrainian workers on duty there at the time, who said they saw the Russians’ armored vehicles kick up clouds of radioactive dust as they drove through the so-called “Red Forest”. It’s the most radioactively contaminated area around Chernobyl, and got its name when miles of pine trees turned red after absorbing radiation from the 1986 explosion. In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Balthasar Lindauer, the nuclear safety department head at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, called the Russian troops “reckless”. "We have seen in the first few days, a spike in radiation that is very likely due to the transport of very heavy military equipment. So that gives you an indication that these troops do not know what they are doing and behaving recklessly." Lindauer said it was “lucky” they’ve done no further damage so far. “But if the behaviour of the troops continues as they have shown in the past, of course there is a huge danger for severe accidents that could affect the region and it would be a disaster.” One of the Chernobyl workers told Reuters, some of the soldiers now stationed there said they had never heard of the 1986 nuclear disaster. And one called the Russian soldiers’ “Red Forest” drive “suicidal”, as inhaling the radioactive dust would likely cause internal radiation. Reuters could not independently verify their accounts, and Russia's defense ministry did not respond to requests for comment. The Russian military said after capturing the plant that radiation was within normal levels and their actions prevented possible "nuclear provocations" by Ukrainian nationalists.

  • 10 Best Store-Brand Alternatives to Popular Name-Brand Products

    Inflation is continuing to sky-rocket and the prices on already expensive goods like gasoline are breaking records. Then you've got the massive pile of American debt: The average U.S. household with...

  • New York firm buys resort on Walt Disney World property

    New York-based real estate giant Tishman on March 28 bought the 400-room Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek $120.5 million, $301,250 per guest room, according to Orange County records.

  • Mets 28-man roster prediction for 2022 MLB Opening Day

    What will the Mets' 28-man roster look like for Opening Day of the 2022 MLB season? Here's our prediction...

  • 9 Home Staging Tips You Can Try Without Hiring a Pro

    These tricks will make a difference

  • Unicode won't accept any new flag emoji

    Unicode has warned that it no longer accepts new flag emoji, as they're apparently too much of a hassle.

  • Chevron is about to put climate activist investors to the test

    Two top managers at Chevron are in the crosshairs of activist investors over a perceived failure to act on climate change. The activists hope to pull off a replica of the coup last year at Exxon, when three board members were voted out in favor of climate-savvy replacements. In a March 8 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the nonprofit group Majority Action called for the removal of Chevron CEO Michael Wirth and lead director Ronald Sugar at the company’s shareholder meeting in May. They have not done enough, the filing says, to follow two resolutions that passed with shareholders in 2020 and 2021.

  • Investing Through the Renewable Energy Transition

    Increasing demand and significant cost reductions have changed the clean energy landscape. Learn how decarbonization efforts may present opportunities for investors.

  • Stocks end the day in the green, led by mega cap stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines stocks heading into the closing bell, in addition to volatility levels, the U.S. dollar, Nasdaq leaders, ARK ETF components, and the cannabis industry.

  • Senegal's water-stressed capital faces difficult future

    Many residents of the Senegalese metropolis Dakar get up in the middle of the night hoping to collect water from their taps, which mostly run dry.

  • Ford Maverick Hybrid Misses Its MPG Estimates, but We're Not Surprised

    The Maverick's observed fuel economy in our testing still makes it one of the most fuel-efficient pickup trucks available today.

  • Southern California Expecting Snow in Wild Week of U.S. Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- A Pacific storm drenching Southern California will kick off a week of wild weather across the U.S. as the harsh and unusually cold air moves east.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectLos Angeles will