urban-gro, Inc. Announces November 2021 Event Participation

urban-gro, Inc.
·2 min read
Lafayette, Colo., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced that the Company will participate in the following events:

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, investors should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Call

A reminder that urban-gro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast on November 09, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.
investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:
Stan Wagner
Managing Director
Maverick Public Relations
303.618.5080
stan@themaverickpr.com


