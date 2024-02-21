Urban Outfitters, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Urban Outfitters' (NASDAQ:URBN) stock is up by a considerable 36% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Urban Outfitters' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Urban Outfitters is:

13% = US$271m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.13.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Urban Outfitters' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Urban Outfitters' ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 21%. Further, Urban Outfitters' five year net income growth of 3.5% is on the lower side. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. Therefore, the low earnings growth could be the result of other factors. These include low earnings retention or poor capital allocation.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Urban Outfitters' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 27% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is URBN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether URBN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Urban Outfitters Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Urban Outfitters doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. However, this doesn't explain the low earnings growth the company has seen. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Urban Outfitters has some positive attributes. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

