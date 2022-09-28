U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.13
    +33.84 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,387.28
    +252.29 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,912.06
    +82.56 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.19
    +39.68 (+2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.67
    +2.17 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.40
    +24.20 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    +0.28 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9647
    +0.0049 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    -0.2130 (-5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0761
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4000
    -0.3910 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.44
    -730.35 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.68
    +13.90 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Urban Science launches industry first solution to help dealership groups inform high-stakes M&A decisions with near-real-time industry sales data, scientific precision

·3 min read

DETROIT, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Science® today announced the launch of MarketGrowth, a first-of-its-kind, best-in-class solution that taps the company's unrivaled near-real-time industry sales* data to empower dealership groups – and the marketing agencies and consultants that support them – to better understand market performance and potential across all brands and geographies. By delivering the industry's fastest and most complete sales data to the fingertips of dealership groups evaluating and making high-stakes merger and acquisition decisions, MarketGrowth empowers dealership leaders to gain competitive advantage within and outside their current networks – and to achieve business certainty – by helping them:

(PRNewsfoto/Urban Science)
(PRNewsfoto/Urban Science)

  • Better understand market positions by identifying brand and model performance in near-real time.

  • Identify shifts in sales patterns and performance strengths to efficiently focus marketing efforts and grow market share. This includes trends towards electrification and high-spec models.

  • Know where to grow by visualizing brand and dealership performance data in potential growth markets – whether in DMAs they already occupy or new territories, all geographies and segments are available.

Through MarketGrowth, dealership groups now have access to near-real-time industry sales data for all brands and across all designated market areas (DMA) for the first time ever, unlocking a unique chance to understand detailed market dynamics and identify growth opportunities – both within their current dealership network and across new geographies. Doing so allows dealership groups to root critical M&A-related decisions in science, not speculation, through past, current and prospective market performance insights.

"For more than 40 years, Urban Science has helped dealers and nearly every global OEM enhance efficiency and profitability through the power of our near-real-time sales data, and our proven scientific processes and methodologies – especially in the most dynamic market conditions," said Tom Longo, executive vice president, Urban Science. "By delivering the power of our science directly to automotive retailers through an affordable, turnkey solution, MarketGrowth marks a new era of opportunity. Our clients can make more accurate and informed business decisions, and our organization has a new opportunity to continue to leverage and deploy the power of our science in new ways, to new audiences."

In addition to delivering Urban Science's powerful near-real time sales data directly to dealership groups, MarketGrowth's user-friendly interface displays data through intuitive dashboards and enhanced mapping. This allows dealers to visualize market performance, identify risks and opportunities, and make science-driven business decisions while avoiding costly missteps.

Visit the Urban Science MarketGrowth page for additional information about this new solution and its unique ability to empower dealership groups to understand in- and out-of-market brand performance, market potential and expansion opportunities, and to set their organizations up to thrive in the short and long terms.

*Sales refers to vehicle unit sales and does not represent vehicle price or revenue.

About Urban Science

Urban Science is a leading automotive consultancy and technology firm that serves automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and dealers, and the advertising technology companies that support them, around the world. Headquartered in Detroit and operating in 21 office locations globally, Urban Science taps the power of its science – and its unrivaled data, solution offerings and industry expertise – to create clarity and business certainty for clients in even the most chaotic market conditions. Visit UrbanScience.com for more information about how Urban Science helps automotive manufacturers and dealers gain competitive edges by taking the guesswork out of critical business decisions, and in turn drives improved efficiency and profitability industrywide.

Contact: Colleen Robar
+1 313 207 5960
crobar@robarpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urban-science-launches-industry-first-solution-to-help-dealership-groups-inform-high-stakes-ma-decisions-with-near-real-time-industry-sales-data-scientific-precision-301635642.html

SOURCE Urban Science

Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity's Genius Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Ec

  • U.S. oil refinery run-rates could top 90% for 3rd quarter in a row

    U.S. oil refinery utilization rates, a measure of how operators view future fuel demand, could top 90% next quarter for the third consecutive period, industry analysts projected, reflecting scant stocks and strong demand for diesel. Historically, utilization rates fall in the fourth quarter as refiners begin winter maintenance and motor fuel consumption slips after U.S. summer driving season ends. The forecast excludes the potential impact of a major hurricane striking the U.S. Gulf Coast, home of nearly half the nation's oil refining.

  • DocuSign Stock Jumps On Job Cut Plan Ahead Of New CEO Allan Thygesen

    DocuSign said the job cuts will "improve operating margin and support the company's growth, scale and profitability objectives".

  • Nio, BYD, China EV Makers Make Big Push Into Europe

    Key to their growth plans, China EV makers Nio, BYD and Xpeng are ramping up in Europe. Can they grab share from traditional giants and Tesla?

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study

    Delaying retirement is one impactful way to extend the life of your retirement savings. Waiting several years – or decades – to leave the workforce can grow your investment accounts, increase Social Security benefits and reduce the number of years … Continue reading → The post Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard. Should You?

    There's no denying Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. Berkshire Hathaway has generated better than 20% compounded annual returns since 1965. Although Buffett's performance in recent years has been well below that (about 8% a year over the past five years), it's his consistency over time that has attracted legions of investors to follow him.

  • Macy’s Launches Third-Party Marketplace

    Department-store chain Macy's will allow curated brands to sell and ship their products directly on its online shopping platform.

  • Pay boosts for Oracle's Ellison, Katz move their rewards past Apple's Tim Cook

    The Oracle leaders were each given total compensation of more than $138 million in the company’s fiscal year ended May 31, the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • ‘Everything is up but our wages’: Airport and airline workers speak out worldwide about ‘ridiculous’ conditions

    Thousands of airport and airline workers staged demonstrations on Tuesday at airports across the U.S. and abroad.

  • 3D Printing Is About to Explode; Here's 1 Way to Profit From It

    After many years of disappointment, the promise of 3D printing is about to be fulfilled -- and Velo3D could be the top dog and first mover.

  • Wall Street to Pay $1.8 Billion in Fines Over Traders’ Use of Banned Messaging Apps

    Eleven banks and brokerages admit they violated rules that require storage of written communications.

  • Trump Might Be Shielded From Defamation Suit, Appeals Court Rules

    A federal appeals court said a federal law shielding U.S. government employees from tort claims could potentially protect former President Donald Trump from a defamation lawsuit brought by a New York writer.

  • Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for a large expansion in South San Francisco

    Drug giant Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for 300,000 square feet of additional space in South San Francisco. Multiple sources with knowledge of the company's real estate strategy confirmed the large requirement, though they could not provide additional details. A spokesperson said on Monday that Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has two locations in South San Francisco totaling approximately 130,000 square feet, but declined to comment on its expansion plans.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.