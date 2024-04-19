Urban South Brewery recognized as 2024 Louisiana Growth Leader by LED

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Urban South Brewery has been recognized as a 2024 Louisiana Growth Leader by Louisiana Economic Development.

According to a release, the New Orleans brewery was honored at the seventh annual Spotlight Louisiana event on Thursday, April 11 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.

The Louisiana Growth Leader Award celebrates companies that have made “outstanding contributions to the local community and the state, showcasing exemplary growth, strategy, innovation, philanthropy, leadership, and company culture.”

Urban South Brewery was founded in 2016 and is located at 1645 Tchoupitoulas St.

