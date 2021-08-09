U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.00
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,982.00
    -109.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,105.50
    +10.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.80
    -15.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.33
    -2.95 (-4.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.00
    -15.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.42 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1400
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,549.55
    -288.09 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.13
    +99.49 (+10.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.42
    -24.53 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Urban Television Network Corp Stock Symbol Urbt To Launch Crypto Mining Operation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Urban Television Network Corp. (OTC PINK:URBT) seeks to expand its operations, it has forayed into the digital money markets and proudly announces that it will launch a new cryptocurrency mining business through on Nov 1, 2021. URBT's crypto mining operation will target Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as other established cryptocurrencies and establish the company as one of the leading names in the crypto mining business, and leverage its rapidly growing user and investor base in the mining process.

The act of mining cryptocurrencies is a global phenomenon, and URBT (OTC PINK:URBT) is joining in with approximately 200 mining high-powered computer systems set to take off after the launch. These mining machines are acquired from reliable manufacturers, with the mining farm set up in a remote area and the facility powered by clean, renewable energy, thus ensuring effective power consumption at no cost to the environment.

Joseph Collins, CEO of URBT, speaking about the launch of the cryptocurrency mining operation, says: &ldquo;We are a fast-growing company and in line with our commitment to excellence, we have decided to throw our hat in the ring and begin crypto mining operations beginning primarily with Bitcoin and Ethereum. Today, the digital money market is one of the largest financial markets in the world. Early crypto adopters have reaped a great benefit and we have seen a great opportunity to put our resources into mining for digital currencies because we know the potential it holds for our business and for investors alike. Of course, we know crypto mining business requires highly sophisticated and massive computation and secure stable power supply to operate and cool the computers, which is why we have gone out of our way to ensure no stone is left unturned in providing the necessary resources that will drive this project.&rdquo;

With the development of this mining business, URBT (OTC PINK:URBT) is positioning itself not only as a global leader of prime entertainment, but a modern crypto mining entity that rewards not just the mind of its viewers but their pockets as well. This move is sure to introduce the company to the cryptocurrency business, boost revenue, drive growth, and help optimize its range of product offerings, which will begin to be backed by cryptocurrencies.

URBT is suitable for investors who are seeking exposure to the profitability potentials of cryptocurrency, especially with Bitcoin and Ethereum. Providing cryptocurrency value has always been a goal of the company and this move will bring our company one step closer to this vision. If you'd like to find out more about the launch of the crypto mining operation, please visit https://media.urbt.com/ follow CEO Joseph Collins on Instagram @josephcollinsjr1

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. For an interview with Mr. Collins or for more information regarding URBT, please visit our website at URBT.com, email media@urbt.com or call our office at (323) 489-8119.

SOURCE: Urban Television Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656018/Urban-Television-Network-Corp-Stock-Symbol-Urbt-To-Launch-Crypto-Mining-Operation

Recommended Stories

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — Aug 9

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • Bitcoin Cools on 3-Month High as Long-Term Moving Average Looms Large

    A clean break above the 200-day moving average could accelerate prices, according to digital asset firm Zerocap.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses,

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • The Stock Market Is a Bubble. How It Might Deflate—in a Good Way.

    Stocks are richly valued, but a spectacular earnings season suggests the market will grow into its sky-high valuation.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Robinhood, Moderna, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for the favorite stocks of many investors over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the e-commerce colossus and some automakers. The leading electric vehicle maker and a COVID-19 vaccine stock were among the bearish calls seen. August began with six straight months of market gains in the books and the peak of this earnings season in the rearview mirror. While plenty more quarterly reports were on the docket last week, an overall positive season wa