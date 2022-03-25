Urbana Corporation Has Filed Audited 2021 Annual Financial Statements

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

Urbana Corporation
  • URB
  • URB-A.CN
Urbana Corporation
Urbana Corporation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its audited Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106 enaumovski@urbanacorp.com


