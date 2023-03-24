Urbana Corporation Has Filed Audited 2022 Annual Financial Statements

Urbana Corporation

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A) announces today that it has filed its audited Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

