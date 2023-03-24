U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Urbana Corporation Has Filed Audited 2022 Annual Financial Statements

Urbana Corporation
Urbana Corporation
Urbana Corporation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A) announces today that it has filed its audited Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:
Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106      enaumovski@urbanacorp.com


