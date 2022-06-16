U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

Urbana Corporation – Results of Voting For Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Urbana Corporation
·1 min read
  • UBAAF
  • URNAF
Urbana Corporation
Urbana Corporation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX & CSE: URB, URB.A) reports the results of the vote on the election of directors at its June 15, 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Each of the five nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular, dated May 6, 2022, was elected as a director of the Corporation, without a vote by ballot being conducted.

The Corporation received proxies with regard to voting on the five directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee

% of votes “for”

% of votes “withhold”

Thomas S. Caldwell

99.82

0.18

Beth Colle

99.78

0.22

George D. Elliott

99.76

0.24

Michael B.C. Gundy

99.75

0.25

Charles A.V. Pennock

99.66

0.34

On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors,
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

For further information:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106
enaumovski@urbanacorp.com


